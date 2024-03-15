StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend For Q1 2024

TORONTO, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX) announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002888 per common share (“Common Share”) will be payable on ‎April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 28, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of March 27, ‎‎2024. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax ‎purposes.‎

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 243 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 212 of these ‎locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 11.7 million rentable square feet on ‎over 686 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and ‎professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding ‎services‎.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com