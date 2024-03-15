Embedded Finance Market Size & Share Projected to Reach USD 1,029.02 Billion By 2032, at 32.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global embedded finance market size and share was valued at USD 82.48 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 1,029.02 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 32.4% from 2024 to 2032.

Embedded finance is the incorporation of financial services, such as payment processing, lending, and insurance, into the infrastructures of nonfinancial organizations without the need to route them through traditional financial institutions. Businesses are embracing embedded finance more and more as consumer behavior and technology change. Embedded finance refers to methods of preserving payment alternatives that facilitate clients' access to financial services.

Moreover, the embedded finance market benefits from the growing acceptance of digital mobile-based financial services, which is facilitated by the increasing ubiquity of internet access and smartphone adoption. Also, the continuous digitalization of several sectors of the economy, most notably banking and finance, is anticipated to propel the growth of the embedded finance industry.

Fundamental Stats from the Report

The market is expected to grow at a 32.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Key Findings from the Report

The market for embedded finance is expanding due to several factors, including increased lending to SMEs and consumers, acceptance of UPI payments, and growing digitization across several industries.

The market is mainly segmented on the basis of business model, end-use, type, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest embedded finance market share in 2023.

Embedded Finance Market Companies

Cybrid Technology Inc.

Finastra

Fluency Pty Limited

Fortis Payment Systems, LLC

Lendflow

PAYRIX

Stripe, Inc.

Transcard Payments

Walnut Insurance Inc.

Zopa Bank Limited

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 108.91 Billion Market value in 2032 USD 1,029.02 Billion CAGR 32.4% from 2024 – 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Important Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

One of the main factors driving the embedded finance market growth is the integration of finance into non-financial platforms. This strategic fusion, which smoothly integrates financial services into the ecosystem of non-financial platforms, radically changes the way that consumers and businesses access and use financial tools.

Trends:

The forecast period will witness substantial growth in the embedded finance market demand, mostly because of the progress made in Artificial Intelligence (AI). By using AI in embedded finance, service providers may provide their clients with more advanced and customized services, which boosts client retention and income.

Challenges:

Although the embedded finance sector is expected to experience growth during the projection period, a number of obstacles could prevent it from doing so. Among these difficulties are the need for compliance and reliance on financial institutions. Also, embedded finance may involve clients in a different direct manner than typical banks do with shops or service providers.

Regional Insights

North America: The embedded finance market in North America is expected to increase due to the dominance of major firms. To hasten the adoption of embedded finance, several regional businesses are also actively participating in fundraising campaigns.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific will grow at a significant rate. This expected growth can be attributed to the proactive initiatives launched by different market players.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the embedded finance market report based on type, business model, end-use, and region:

By Type Outlook

Embedded Payment

Embedded Insurance

Embedded Investment

Embedded Lending

Embedded Banking

By Business Model Outlook

B2B

B2C

B2B2B

B2B2C

By End Use Outlook

Retail

Healthcare

Logistics

Manufacturing

Travel & Entertainment

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

