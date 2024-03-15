Saudi Arabia Security Services Market to Surpass USD 14.59 Billion | Technological Advancements and Digital Transformation Offering Lucrative Opportunity Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saudi Arabia security services market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 14.59 billion by 2032, up from US$ 7.54 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

A combination of economic, technological, and strategic factors is driving robust demand for security services in Saudi Arabia. High-profile sports and commercial events have increased the need for specialized crowd management solutions. The oil and gas industry’s ongoing expansion, along with new luxury hotels and residential projects in Riyadh, has sparked demand for traditional manned guarding services. And the kingdom’s broader digital transformation under Vision 2030 has made it more vulnerable to cyber threats. This alone is rapidly expanding the market for cybersecurity solutions, even without taking into account organizations’ desires to optimize operational costs amid rising cybercrime incidents.

Manned guarding dominates Saudi Arabia’s security services market. This traditional approach remains essential to the oil and gas sector, but other segments are growing quickly. Crowd management for events has surged on the back of entertainment initiatives like the Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah, while hospitality- and residential-sector customers are now looking for protection as they expand geographically. Cybersecurity is another key area of growth. Consulting, risk assessment, implementation and training all contribute to a wide range of products designed to enhance organizations’ protection against evolving threats. The Saudi Arabian government is central to shaping this market. Its defense budget provides a foundation for military-focused security providers; its localization drive creates opportunities for domestic manufacturers; and its cybersecurity strategy drives demand for expertise from across the sector.

Key Findings in Saudi Arabia Security Services Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 14.59 billion CAGR 8.1% By Type Manned Security Services (49.1%) By Industry Transportation (27.2%) By Enterprise Size Large Enterprises (81.2%) Top Trends Technology Integration (AI, biometrics, drones, advanced analytics) is gaining roots in Saudi Arabia security services market

Growing Focus on Cybersecurity (threat detection, data protection)

Privatization & Localization (private sector participation, local partnerships) Top Drivers Government Initiatives & Investment (Vision 2030, SAMI)

Infrastructure Growth & Urbanization

Event Security & Crowd Management Top Challenges Evolving Threats (physical & cyber domains)

Skilled Workforce Gap (cybersecurity expertise)

Regulatory & Compliance Complexities

Manned Security Services to Generate More than 49% Revenue of Saudi Arabia Market

Geopolitics plays a big part in Saudi Arabia's demand for physical security. Being positioned in an area with risks, it has to make sure its extensive borders are secure and strategic sites like government buildings, critical infrastructure, and military bases aren't attacked. Because of this, the country invests in strong physical security measures. In fact, spending on border security is projected to go up by 20% in just three years.

As the social and cultural climate changes in Saudi Arabia too, there rises a need for event security management, driving up demand for security services market. Mixed-gender parties or those held in less traditional places need to be protected well. And because the number of major events hosted recently has gone up by 35%, specialized crowd management has been more called for.

The country's private security industry is also evolving with time. There’s a shift from traditional approaches towards greater demand for professional personnel who are well-trained by private firms instead of public ones. Considering this, there will be a 15% growth over five years in the sector for specialized services. Saudi Arabia’s reliance on technology doesn’t stop here either: It integrates it into its physical security strategies too. Smart surveillance systems leveraging AI and facial recognition systems help detect threats proactively and their adoption rate increases about 40% per year at the moment. Traditional access control systems are now being replaced by biometric ones that identify people through their unique characteristics like fingerprints or iris patterns. Furthermore, drones are used to monitor perimeters and challenging areas — drone-based security market is expected to double within three years.

Transportation Industry is Leading End Users of Saudi Arabia Security Services Market

Saudi Arabia's urbanization rate is one of the highest in the world, with 80% of its citizens living in cities. Because of this, people depend heavily on cars to get around. Naturally, this has led to a high demand for security measures that can help manage traffic and keep assets safe. In fact, there has been a steady increase in private driving licenses. More than 2.9 million males were granted licenses last year alone and by 2025 that number is expected to exceed 3 million. It’s also worth mentioning that more than 4.9 million vehicles crossed the King Fahd bridge in 2023; an all-time high.

Aside from everyday life, there is also growth happening in the logistics market throughout Saudi Arabia security services market and the wider GCC region. This sector is considered one of Saudi Arabia's largest economies as it reached a value of $47 billion last year; accounting for $27 billion itself. With this comes significant growth to transportation services within Saudi Arabia as well; direct delivery market expanded from $484 million in 2010 to over $1550 million in 2023 alone. Data like this only further proves how essential transportation and logistics services have become. Transportation businesses often handle a large number of valuable goods that carry substantial risk if stolen or damaged — especially within the oil and gas sector. In order mitigate these risks companies are investing more into robust security measures such as manned guarding, surveillance systems, and specialized solutions for pipelines and tankers. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia's transportation industry operates under very strict safety guidelines focused on anti-terrorism and general security measures so it’s no surprise that over 250k land transport violations were reported along with another 6k maritime ones back in 2022.

Technological Advancements and Digital Transformation is Driving Demand for Security Services Market in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative has caused a massive digital shakeup throughout the nation. It’s hard to ignore the widespread adoption of advanced technology, and it’s even harder not to notice how consumers’ habits have changed because of this tech. The country is pretty well connected as well, with an internet penetration rate reaching 99%, and a total of 36.31 million users at the beginning of 2023. Most importantly, Saudi Arabia has impressive numbers when it comes to average internet speeds; mobile is at 90.49 Mbps and fixed broadband is at 88.12 Mbps. But these numbers aren’t what’s really important — its growth in broadband (9.6%) makes all the difference when it comes to digital engagement. Saudis can’t seem to put their phones down since they spend an average time of seven hours and twenty minutes per day on them, three hours and ten minutes being dedicated solely for social media use.

However, as Saudi Arabia's presence online grows stronger by the day, so does its focus on cybersecurity and data privacy. Industry experts are scrambling to find better ways in order to prevent potential cyber-attacks from happening due to that progress of technology within the security services market. While we’re still here talking about cybersecurity — there’s also one other thing need to mention: people want jobs in this field more than ever now too.

The demand for new skills and job roles, particularly in the cybersecurity domain, is a direct consequence of Saudi Arabia's digitalization. The salary premium for skilled cybersecurity professionals in the public sector (approximately 8% higher than in the private sector) highlights the critical need for expertise in this field as organizations prioritize securing their digital initiatives.

