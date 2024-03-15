Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES        15 March 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 19 March 2024

Effective from 19 March 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 19 March 2024 to 19 June 2024:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030507348, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 19 March 2024: 4.6780% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

