TGGI and Hong Kong-based Zhongneng Aoyin Capital jointly launched an AI Chinese medicine platform

Shenzhen, China, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Ren Chen, CEO of Trans Global Group Inc. (stock code: TGGI), and Mr. Yang Zaihui, CEO of Hong Kong-based Zhongneng Aoyin Capital, formally signed an industrial restructuring agreement. Universal Group used 1% of the company's shares for a total of 1000,000,000 shares in exchange for 3.5% of the shares of Hong Kong Aoyin Capital.



A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Zhongneng Aoyin Capital is Zhongneng Aoyin Digital Security Guard (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. The company has launched its own controllable database SAFEDB, which has the characteristics of high security, high reliability and high performance. Provide infrastructure support services to many international and domestic technology companies.



As Chinese traditional medicine culture becomes more and more popular and applied around the world, TGGI and Hong Kong-based Zhongneng Aoyin Capital will jointly launch an AI traditional Chinese medicine platform in the near future to collect human health data through smart wearable devices and then upload the relevant data to AI The TCM platform conducts real-time analysis and issues TCM diagnosis and treatment suggestions, providing each user with 24-hour accompanying TCM doctors.



The arrival of AI will bring more convenience to mankind, and the emergence of the AI Chinese medicine platform will also bring new hope and new sunshine for the well-being of the world through Eastern medicine

