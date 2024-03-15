Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending April 30, May 31, and June 30, 2024.

| Source: Oxford Square Capital Corp. Oxford Square Capital Corp.

GREENWICH, Conn., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

  • On March 14, 2024, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:
 Month EndingRecord DatePayment DateAmount Per Share 
 April 30, 2024April 16, 2024April 30, 2024$0.035 
 May 31, 2024May 17, 2024May 31, 2024$0.035 
 June 30, 2024June 14, 2024June 28, 2024$0.035 
      
  • Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of December 31, 2023 stood at $2.55, compared with a NAV per share on September 30, 2023 of $2.78.
  • Net investment income (“NII”) was approximately $7.8 million, or $0.13 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared with approximately $6.4 million, or $0.11 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
  • Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 amounted to approximately $12.3 million, compared with approximately $13.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
    • For the quarter ended December 31, 2023 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows:
      • $8.0 million from our debt investments;
      • $4.0 million from our CLO equity investments; and
      • $0.3 million from other income.
  • Our total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were approximately $4.6 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $6.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
  • As of December 31, 2023, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders):
    • The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 13.3% at current cost, compared with 13.1% as of September 30, 2023;
    • The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 9.5%, compared with 9.7% as of September 30, 2023; and
    • The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing CLO equity investments at current cost was 16.3%, compared with 20.1% as of September 30, 2023.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $7.3 million, consisting of:
    • NII of approximately $7.8 million;
    • Net realized losses of approximately $0.3 million; and
    • Net unrealized depreciation of approximately $14.8 million. 
  • During the fourth quarter of 2023, we made investments of approximately $3.5 million, and received approximately $4.5 million from sales and repayments of investments.
  • Our weighted average credit rating was 2.3 based on total fair value and 2.7 based on total principal amount as of December 31, 2023, compared with a weighted average credit rating of 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.5 based on total principal amount as of September 30, 2023.
  • As of December 31, 2023, we had four debt investments (three of which were in one portfolio company) on non-accrual status, with a combined fair value of approximately $1.7 million. Also, as of December 31, 2023, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had an aggregate fair value of approximately $5.3 million.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, we issued a total of approximately 1.3 million shares of common stock pursuant to an “at-the-market” offering. After deducting the sales agent’s commissions and offering expenses, this resulted in net proceeds of approximately $3.7 million. As of December 31, 2023, we had approximately 59.3 million shares of common stock outstanding.

We will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results today, Friday, March 15th, 2024 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll-free dial-in number is 1-833-470-1428, access code number 451853. There will be a recording available for 30 days. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-866-813-9403. The replay pass-code number is 205162.

A presentation containing further detail regarding our quarterly results of operations has been posted under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.oxfordsquarecapital.com.


 
OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
 
  December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
     
ASSETS        
Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $440,069,822 and $495,000,997, respectively) $261,614,335  $310,347,097 
Affiliated investments (cost: $16,836,822 and $16,836,822, respectively)  5,276,092   4,349,818 
Cash and cash equivalents  5,740,553   9,019,164 
Interest and distributions receivable  3,976,408   3,492,716 
Other assets  1,060,384   785,640 
Total assets $277,667,772  $327,994,435 
LIABILITIES        
Notes payable – 6.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $- and $405,657, respectively $  $63,964,568 
Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $543,609 and $776,766, respectively  44,247,141   44,013,984 
Notes payable – 5.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $1,768,219 and $2,153,762, respectively  78,731,781   78,346,238 
Base Fee and Net Investment Income Incentive Fee payable to affiliate  1,012,389   1,323,573 
Accrued interest payable  1,204,487   1,216,109 
Accrued expenses  1,163,349   458,001 
Total liabilities  126,359,147   189,322,473 
         
NET ASSETS        
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 59,300,472 and 49,844,796 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  593,005   498,447 
Capital in excess of par value  458,121,381   434,737,950 
Total distributable earnings/(accumulated losses)  (307,405,761)  (296,564,435)
Total net assets  151,308,625   138,671,962 
Total liabilities and net assets $277,667,772  $327,994,435 
Net asset value per common share $2.55  $2.78 


 
OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
  Year Ended
December 31,
2023		 Year Ended
December 31,
2022		 Year Ended
December 31,
2021
INVESTMENT INCOME            
From non-affiliated/non-control investments:            
Interest income – debt investments $33,592,166  $25,234,315  $17,440,229 
Income from securitization vehicles and investments  16,796,699   17,093,203   18,691,631 
Other income  1,435,316   790,594   1,043,153 
Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments  51,824,181   43,118,112   37,175,013 
Total investment income  51,824,181   43,118,112   37,175,013 
EXPENSES            
Interest expense  10,825,877   12,354,392   10,495,897 
Base Fee  4,613,664   5,903,986   6,287,173 
Professional fees  1,426,098   1,393,116   1,910,390 
Compensation expense  825,226   915,583   723,931 
Director’s fees  429,500   417,500   490,500 
Insurance expense  329,892   378,804   422,805 
Transfer agent and custodian fees  246,562   231,241   222,581 
Excise tax(1)  1,423,686   252,172    
General and administrative(1)  638,350   583,740   521,541 
Total expenses before incentive fees  20,758,855   22,430,534   21,074,818 
Net Investment Income Incentive Fees  3,705,387       
Total incentive fees  3,705,387       
Total expenses  24,464,242   22,430,534   21,074,818 
Net investment income  27,359,939   20,687,578   16,100,195 
NET UNREALIZED AND REALIZED (LOSSES)/GAINS ON INVESTMENT TRANSACTIONS:            
Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments:            
Non-affiliate/non-control investments  6,198,413   (109,479,985)  37,699,436 
Affiliated investments  926,274   3,577,327   772,491 
Total net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments.  7,124,687   (105,902,658)  38,471,927 
Net realized (losses)/gains:            
Non-affiliated/non-control investments  (17,056,245)  (339,819)  (14,987,438)
Extinguishment of debt  (190,353)      
Total net realized losses  (17,246,598)  (339,819)  (14,987,438)
Net unrealized and realized (losses)/gains  (10,121,911)  (106,242,477)  23,484,489 
Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $17,238,028  $(85,554,899) $39,584,684 
Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share (Basic and Diluted): $0.51  $0.42  $0.32 
Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share (Basic and Diluted): $0.32  $(1.72) $0.80 
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (Basic and Diluted):  53,919,104   49,757,122   49,624,851 

____________
(1)   Change in prior period was made to conform to the current period presentation.


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  Year Ended
December 31,
2023		 Year Ended
December 31,
2022		 Year Ended
December 31,
2021		 Year Ended
December 31,
2020		 Year Ended
December 31,
2019
Per Share Data                    
Net asset value at beginning of year $2.78  $4.92  $4.55  $5.12  $6.60 
Net investment income(1)  0.51   0.42   0.32   0.40   0.81 
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(2)  (0.19)  (2.14)  0.47   (0.36)  (1.49)
Net change in net asset value from operations  0.32   (1.72)  0.79   0.04   (0.68)
Distributions per share from net investment income  (0.54)  (0.42)  (0.42)  (0.61)  (0.80)
Distributions based on weighted average share impact  (0.01)            
Tax return of capital distributions               
Total distributions(3)  (0.55)  (0.42)  (0.42)  (0.61)  (0.80)
Effect of shares issued, net of offering expenses               
Effect of shares issued/repurchased, gross               
Net asset value at end of year $2.55  $2.78  $4.92  $4.55  $5.12 
Per share market value at beginning of year $3.12  $4.08  $3.05  $5.44  $6.47 
Per share market value at end of year $2.86  $3.12  $4.08  $3.05  $5.44 
Total return based on Market Value(4)  9.34%  (14.11)%  47.38%  (31.75)%  (4.14)%
Total return based on Net Asset Value(5)  11.51%  (34.96)%  17.36%  0.82%  (10.26)%
Shares outstanding at end of year  59,300,472   49,844,796   49,690,059   49,589,607   48,448,987 
Ratios/Supplemental Data(7)                    
Net assets at end of year (000’s) $151,309  $138,672  $244,595  $225,427  $247,999 
Average net assets (000’s) $149,944  $192,785  $242,589  $192,137  $289,373 
Ratio of expenses to average net assets  16.32%  11.64%  8.69%  8.45%  8.35%
Ratio of net investment income to average net assets  18.25%  10.73%  6.64%  10.26%  13.30%
Portfolio turnover rate(6)  3.85%  17.09%  11.09%  23.72%  12.75%

____________
(1)   Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon weighted average shares outstanding.
(2)   Net realized and unrealized gains include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.
(3)   Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year.
(4)   Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts divided by the beginning market value per share.
(5)   Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value.
(6)   Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the annual investment sales and repayments of principal or annual investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.
(7)   The following table provides supplemental performance ratios measured for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019:

  Year Ended
December 31,
2023		 Year Ended
December 31,
2022		 Year Ended
December 31,
2021		 Year Ended
December 31,
2020		 Year Ended
December 31,
2019
Ratio of expenses to average net assets:               
Expenses before incentive fees 13.84% 11.64% 8.69% 8.45% 7.14%
Net Investment Income Incentive Fees 2.47% % % % 1.21%
Capital Gains Incentive
Fees		 % % % % %
Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense, to average net assets 9.10% 5.23% 4.36% 4.35% 4.93%


About Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

 


Contact Data