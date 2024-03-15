Nuvectis Pharma to Present at the 36th Annual Roth Conference

FORT LEE, NJ, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (“Nuvectis”, “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 36th Annual Roth Conference.

Event 36th Annual Roth Conference Date March 19, 2024 Time 8:00 AM Pacific Time (11:00 AM Eastern Time) Link https://wsw.com/webcast/roth48/nvct/1852019

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule GCN2 activator currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and in an Investigator-sponsored clinical trial for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation to the NXP800 development program in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. NXP900 is a novel, small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor currently undergoing a Phase 1a dose escalation study.

