Lateral Flow Assays Market is Expected to Reach $16.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lateral Flow Assays market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $10.8 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $16.8 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. In this report, the lateral flow assays market is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, technique type, sample type, end user, and region.

Lateral Flow Assays Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $10.8 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $16.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2023–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product type, Application type, Technique type, Sample type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Based on product type, the lateral flow assays market is segmented into kits & reagents and lateral flow readers. In 2022, The lateral flow readers is accounted for the second largest share of the global lateral flow assays market. The huge share of this segment is as the readers allow to do the quantitative analysis of lateral flow strips in various tests such as sandwich, competitive, and reverse-competitive test formats. These readers enable to measure the intensity of the test line to determine the number of analytes in the sample and provide a fully quantitative assay result.

Based on the type of applications, the lateral flow assays market is segmented into clinical testing, veterinary diagnostics, food safety & environmental testing, and drug development & quality testing. The veterinary diagnostics segment accounted for the second largest share of the lateral flow assays market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to as the application of synthetic as well as recombinant peptide antigens accompanied with monoclonal antibodies has given rise to advancements in sensitivity, usability and specificity. The availability in veterinary diagnostics to conduct such tests with affordability tends to be the factor which boosts the market growth.

Based on technique, the lateral flow assay kits & reagents market is segmented into competitive assays, sandwich assays, and multiplex detection assays. The competitive assay technique holds the second largest share in the lateral flow assays market in 2022. The growth of technique is attributed due to the increase in the demand for technologies which are capable in extracting huge amount of bioinformation from limited volume of samples which are used for better diagnosis as well as these are being used to measure the binding of a labelled ligand which are used to target the protein.

Based on sample type, the clinical testing lateral flow assays market is segmented into blood, urine, saliva, and other samples. Urine samples accounted for the second largest market share of in 2022. The use of urine samples is commonly used in lateral flow diagnostic testing for pregnancy testing and drugs-of-abuse testing. The urine samples are also being used in detecting certain infectious disease testing, such as TB and Legionella.

Based on end users, the lateral flow assays market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The Diagnostic Laboratories segment accounted for the third largest market share in 2022. The high growth of this segment is attributed to various factors such as laboratories offer various types of diagnostic options and provides the faster results for tests that are in the latest research stage. Such tests are highly complex and unique. Laboratory testing is preferred over professional settings for urine and blood sample testing due to the better-quality standards offered.

Based on the regions, the lateral flow assays market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, GCC countries and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Europe is the second largest region in the lateral flow assays market in 2022. This of large segment of this region is is attributed to the growth in the demand for decentralized diagnostic tests, the increasing requirement for safer and high-throughput diagnostic procedures (especially for the geriatric population) and increasing funding & investments.

Lateral Flow Assays market major players covered in the report, such as:

The research report categorizes lateral flow assays market into the following segments and sub-segments:

By Type

Kits & Reagents

Lateral Flow Readers

By Application

Clinical Testing

Veterinary Diagnostics

Food Safety & Environmental Testing

Drug Development & Quality Testing

By Technique

Sandwich Assays

Competitive Assays

Multiplex Detection Assays

By Sample Type

Blood Samples

Urine Samples

Saliva Samples

Other Samples

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Other End USer

By Country

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global lateral flow assays market based on the product, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall lateral flow assays market

To analyze opportunities in the global lateral flow assays market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the global lateral flow assays market with respect to five regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile key players in the lateral flow assays market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches and approvals, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, joint ventures, spin-offs, expansions, and R&D activities of leading players in the global lateral flow assays market

To benchmark players in the market using the “Competitive Leadership Mapping” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy within the lateral flow assays market

