Eberl Claims Service and Colonial Adjustment Forge Strategic Alliance for Claims Excellence

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eberl Claims Service, a distinguished leader in claims solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of Colonial Adjustment, Inc., New England’s foremost independent adjusting firm, effective March 15, 2024. This transformative union signifies a new era of growth and innovation, driven by a shared commitment to excellence and customer-centric values.



Founded in 1974, Colonial Adjustment has been synonymous with accuracy, timeliness, and unparalleled personal commitment to business partners, serving as the cornerstone of New England’s claims landscape for 50 years. With a comprehensive suite of services spanning Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, Colonial Adjustment specializes in a diverse array of claim adjustment needs, ranging from residential and commercial property losses to casualty and liability claims, auto claims, investigations, formal appraisals, and litigation preparation.

Eberl’s Strengthened National Footprint with Northeast Focus

"We're eager to embark on this new chapter alongside Colonial Adjustment," expressed Chris Bergeon, President of Eberl Claims Service. "Scott and his team have established an exceptionally high standard in professional claims services and customer care within New England. We're excited to merge our strengths and enhance our capacity to serve clients in the region. This strategic collaboration will drive us to establish even higher benchmarks in claims excellence across the nation."

For Colonial Adjustment, the decision to unite with Eberl represents an exciting opportunity to enhance its service offerings and expand its reach while staying true to its roots in the Northeast. By joining forces with Eberl, Colonial Adjustment aims to fortify its commitment to local partners and policyholders while tapping into Eberl’s national network and resources.

“Joining Eberl is a natural progression for Colonial Adjustment,” remarked Scott Kidder, CEO/President of Colonial Adjustment. “We are thrilled to align ourselves with a company that shares our dedication to customer satisfaction and long-term partnerships, while also providing us with the resources and support to better serve our partners.”

Expanded Expertise & Additional Resources

The partnership between Eberl and Colonial Adjustment represents a strategic synergy, combining over 70 years of collective expertise to deliver unparalleled service and support to partners nationwide.

By leveraging Eberl’s technology solutions, Colonial Adjustment anticipates enhanced efficiency and effectiveness in claim handling, ensuring optimal outcomes for every claim. Access to Eberl’s vast network of talented managers, adjusters, service providers, and inspectors will help Colonial support more of their partners’ day to day claim needs and to confidently ramp up during high impact and catastrophic weather events.

Furthermore, Colonial Adjustment’s partners and developing adjusters can look forward to accessing Eberl’s industry-leading training division, the Claims Adjuster Training Institute (CATI). The CATI team provides comprehensive training in various formats, including in-person classes, virtual sessions, and computer-based modules. Their curriculum covers a wide spectrum of claim-related topics, such as licensing preparation, field and desk certification programs, estimatics software certifications, as well as best practices for utilizing cutting-edge technology for damage documentation and virtual collaboration tools.

Shared Values & Culture

At the heart of this acquisition is a shared commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment, where every team member is valued and supported. Colonial Adjustment’s team is excited to become part of a larger network of sister companies within the industry, providing extensive opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and career advancement.

“We are proud to become part of a dynamic, resource-rich organization,” states Kidder. “This acquisition not only strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional service to our clients but also opens up new avenues for professional growth and development for our team members.”

ABOUT EBERL CLAIMS SERVICE

Eberl unites skilled adjusters, a premier repair network, and cutting-edge technology to deliver comprehensive solutions from claim initiation to resolution and restoration, covering property, auto, and small commercial losses. Services include loss adjusting, third-party administration, FLEX Repair, scope only inspection services, training and education, and specialty claims services. Learn more at http://www.eberls.com.

ABOUT COLONIAL ADJUSTMENT

Colonial Adjustment, Inc. is New England’s premier independent adjusting firm, specializing in accurate and timely claim adjustment services for over 50 years. With a focus on customer satisfaction and long-term partnerships, Colonial Adjustment is committed to delivering superior service and support to clients across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.