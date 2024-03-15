AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The AIM Opportunity

OCALA, Fla., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The AIM Opportunity event on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.



As part of the event, Thomas K. Equels, MS JD, Chief Executive Officer of AIM, will provide a corporate overview, business outlook, and discuss the AIM opportunity.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company’s website (aimimmuno.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.



