Exactus Energy Announces New Engineering Surveys and Services with the Expansion of its Solar Permitting Services Across 50 US States and Canada

Toronto, Canada, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus Energy, a company specializing in complete site surveys, engineering, and design solutions for solar projects of any scale, is excited to announce its new engineering surveys and services which align with the recent expansion of its solar permitting services across 50 US states and Canada.

Due to recent exponential growth, Exactus Energy has expanded its services to cover 50 states in the United States and all of Canada. The company is committed to providing top-notch solar permitting solutions that are uniquely tailored to meet the regulations and standards of different regions and exceed the needs of its diverse range of clients.

“Our package includes a site plan of the property, a detailed schematic of the proposed solar panel layout, single-line diagrams for electrical layout, warning labels, and a letter indicating that the structure can withstand the additional loading – all stamped by a certified professional engineer and ready for the permit office,” said a spokesperson for Exactus Energy.

Exactus Energy Solar Plan Sets & Permit Services, which are being launched alongside the company’s expansion, have been designed to improve the efficiency of the solar permitting process by offering clients fast turnaround times for permit submissions that reduce project delays, help meet construction deadlines, and efficiently address any regulatory requirements that may arise.

Additionally, to ensure a smooth start to the permit acquisition process, the innovative company also conducts comprehensive and accurate solar site surveys and assessments that, in connection with its consultation service, help clients navigate the solar permitting landscape with ease.

“Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Exactus Energy provides a solar permit package solution designed to simplify all aspects of on-site operations and engineering,” furthered the spokesperson for Exactus Energy. “We take care of the site survey, design, and engineering, to meet the unique needs of each project, ensuring precision and excellence every step of the way.”

With a keen focus on innovation, Exactus Energy (https://www.exactusenergy.com/solar-site-survey) continues to lead the charge in transforming the renewable energy industry by embracing the power of modern technology to significantly streamline the traditionally cumbersome and time-consuming solar permitting procedures. The implementation of these state-of-the-art tools, such as drones and thermal imaging, allows for unparalleled efficiency and accuracy in site assessments, reducing turnaround times and expediting the overall project timeline.

Exactus Energy is well-positioned to lead the solar industry in efficiency and innovation, and its recent expansion highlights the company’s impressive commitment to setting new standards for the solar industry and playing a vital role in facilitating the widespread adoption of clean, renewable energy. Exactus Energy invites clients across the US and Canada with any inquiries to feel free to contact its friendly team by phone or email today.

About Exactus Energy

Exactus Energy is a pioneering company in the solar energy industry that specializes in streamlining the permitting process for solar panel installations. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a dedicated team of experts, Exactus Energy has revolutionized the way solar projects are approved and permitted. The company’s comprehensive range of services includes site assessments, technical design, procurement support, and project management for both residential and commercial clients across the US and Canada.

To learn more about Exactus Energy and its new engineering surveys and services with the expansion of its solar permitting services across 50 US States and Canada, please visit the website at https://www.exactusenergy.com/.

