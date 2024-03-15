PetFriendly Launches Reimagined Website With Flexible Point-of-Purchase Options for Pet Wellness Products

OMAHA, NE, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetFriendly, a pet wellness company, announced the launch of a reimagined ecommerce website with flexible point-of-purchase options for customers.

Traditionally offering only subscription services for its personalized flea treatments and wellness products, the Company discovered a need among pet parents to provide friendlier and more flexible ways to take care of their pets.

“Consumers and pet parents are more informed than ever,” said the Company’s CEO, Aaron Shaddy. “This means that the way in which they care for their pets is more intentional and personal than ever before. I could not be more proud to lead a company that not only offers vet-quality products at an affordable price, but the convenience of perfectly timed delivery so pet parents can get what they need, when they need it.”

Customers can now purchase personalized pet wellness products in one-time and 6-pack variations in addition to subscribing. This gives customers more flexibility and autonomy to choose what they need, when they need it, without compromising on price or customization.

In the midst of the new website experience, PetFriendly also launched three brand new products — Purrs Advance® Flea Treatment for Cats, Mobility Hip & Joint Supplement for Dogs, and an even “beefier” bag of their all-natural beef lung dog treats.

“Our new site unlocks the flexibility to develop and share more products with our customers,” said Shaddy. “We are so excited about the opportunities this creates for pet parents to get everything their pets need from PetFriendly.”

Contact: Jocelyn Stange

Contact Email: media@petfriendlybox.com

About: PetFriendly is a subscription-first pet wellness company that prides itself on simplifying pet care. Founded in 2018, the Company has helped hundreds of thousands of customers as part of its mission to keep pets healthy and their humans happy.

PetFriendly offers safe, effective, and vet-quality pet care products for dogs and cats, including flea and tick protection, heartworm prevention, supplements, and dental care. To learn more about PetFriendly, visit their website at petfriendlybox.com.

Other Resources:

PetFriendly Monthly Subscription

https://petfriendlybox.com

Pet Wellness Products

https://www.petfriendlybox.com/collection/products

Pet Wellness Resources

https://www.petfriendlybox.com/resource-center

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/petfriendly-launches-reimagined-website-with-flexible-point-of-purchase-options-for-pet-wellness-products/