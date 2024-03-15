New York, NY, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAO Subnet Sharding, an exciting new project in the realm of decentralized intelligence, has emerged onto the scene, promising groundbreaking advancements in the integration of sharding technology within the Bittensor ecosystem.

Trading under the symbol $TAO on the Ethereum network, TAO Subnet Sharding has quickly gained attention within the crypto community, boasting a market cap of 800k within just one day of its inception. This AI-related coin is poised to disrupt the market with its innovative approach to incentivizing machine learning through the introduction of sharding into Bittensor TAO subnets.

"What is $TAO?" you may ask. In essence, $TAO is the native token of the Bittensor ecosystem, aiming to establish itself as the go-to marketplace for machine learning and intelligence. Miners, the contributors to this network, are rewarded in $TAO for their contributions, effectively incentivizing the creation and dissemination of valuable intelligence.

TAO Subnet Sharding focuses on three core components: Subnets, Blockchain, and API. Subnets, particularly, play a crucial role in the ecosystem by providing a network within a network, allowing miners to benefit from the progress of machine learning. Through subnets, miners contribute to the training of TAO AI modules, covering various tasks such as language translation, coding, and human interaction skills. The $TAO API ensures the accuracy of miners' contributions, rewarding diligent efforts while penalizing subpar performance.

Now, let's delve into TAO Shard, the game-changing innovation introduced by TAO Subnet Sharding. TAO Shard revolutionizes subnets by breaking them down into smaller, more manageable segments, thereby improving scalability and distributing the workload of machine learning across multiple shards. This segmentation not only enhances profitability for miners but also promises increased productivity within the Bittensor ecosystem.

"This is a first-of-its-kind technology," says a spokesperson for TAO Subnet Sharding. "The team behind TAO Subnet Sharding is acutely aware of the potential of their creation, which only adds to the excitement and bullish sentiment surrounding this project."

With its pioneering approach and forward-thinking team, TAO Subnet Sharding is poised to redefine the landscape of decentralized intelligence, offering a glimpse into the future of machine learning and blockchain integration.

About Tao Subnet Sharding

Tao Subnet Sharding is a project built on ETH, which offers ways to create efficient subnets that are connected to respective blockchains, called ‘shards’. Through the Bittensor Protocol, subnets can be created, and their creators are rewarded with TAO tokens. The project aims to revolutionize decentralized intelligence by fostering a collaborative, specialized, and scalable ecosystem.

