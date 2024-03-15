Aircraft Engine Test Cells Market Size Envisaged to Reach USD 4.24 Billion By 2032, at 3.7% CAGR Increase: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft engine test cells market size and share was valued at USD 3.12 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 4.24 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2032 according to Polaris Market Research.

A specialized facility designed to test and evaluate aircraft engines under controlled conditions safely is known as an aircraft engine test cell. Engineers can use them to test engine performance characteristics, run through various flying scenarios, and make sure the engines meet efficiency, safety, and reliability requirements before installing them in aircraft.

Aircraft engines require increasingly frequent testing and maintenance as airlines develop their fleets to accommodate the increasing demand for passengers. As a result, the aircraft engine test cells market demand is expanding.

Aircraft Engine Test Cells Market Players

Atec, Inc.

Calspan Corporation

CEL

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

MDS Aero Support Corporation

Rolls-Royce plc

RTX Corporation

Safran

Aircraft Engine Test Cells Market Details

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 3.18 billion Market value in 2032 USD 4.24 billion CAGR 3.7% from 2024 – 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The market expansion for aircraft engine test cells is mostly being driven by the rising demand for commercial aircraft and the associated maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

The aircraft engine test cells market analysis is primarily based on solution type, engine test, end-user, verticals, point of sale, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest market share in 2023.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers:

The desire for more fuel-efficient commercial aircraft, both wide-body and narrow-body models, is being driven by the rapid expansion of air traffic worldwide.

The demand for advanced engine test cells is further driven by the need for more sophisticated testing facilities and equipment due to the increasing complexity of modern jet engines.

Trends:

Airlines are updating their fleets with advanced aircraft like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350, which are renowned for having fuel-efficient engines like the General Electric GEnx and the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB. The commercial aviation industry is experiencing a surge in aircraft engine test cells market growth due to the necessity of conducting comprehensive testing on aircraft engines as part of fleet modernization.

Restraints:

The development of the aircraft engine test cells industry is significantly impacted by large financial investments, as demonstrated by the significant resources and commitments made by major industry participants such as Rolls-Royce in the United States and GE Aerospace.

Regional Analysis

North America is renowned for its significant investments in aerospace and aviation, and technological breakthroughs. These include advancements in testing procedures and engine design, which have increased demand for sophisticated engine test cells.

Moreover, with a robust CAGR throughout the anticipated period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to increase at the quickest rate. The booming aviation industry is driving the dynamic and constantly expanding aircraft engine test cells market in the Asia Pacific region.

Browse the Detail Report “Aircraft Engine Test Cells Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Engine Test (APU, Turbofan, Piston Engine, Turbojet and Turboshaft); By Solution Type; By Point of Sale; By End-User; By Verticals; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/aircraft-engine-test-cells-market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the aircraft engine test cells market report based on engine test, solution type, point of sale, end-user, verticals, and region:

By Engine Test Outlook

APU

Turbofan

Piston Engine

Turbojet

Turboshaft

By Solution Type Outlook

Ancillary System

Data Acquisition & Control System

Software

Component Test Bench

Test Cell Mobile Fixed



By Point of Sale Outlook

Retrofit & Upgrades

New Installations

Maintenance & Services

By End-User Outlook

Airlines and Operators

OEMs

MROs

By Verticals Outlook

Military & Defense

Commercial

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

