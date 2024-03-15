Artisan Partners International Value Fund Wins Three U.S. Lipper Fund Awards for Second Straight Year

MILWAUKEE, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners is pleased to announce that the Artisan International Value Fund received three 2024 Lipper Fund Awards. The Artisan International Value Fund, Institutional Class (APHKX), was named best fund in Lipper’s International Large-Cap Value Funds category over the three-, five- and ten-year time periods.



This is the second year in a row the Fund has swept the Lipper Fund Awards in the International Large-Cap Value category. The Fund is now one of just two funds in the category to earn the ten-year accolade multiple times since 2013.

The Fund has consistently outperformed peers, ranking in the top quartile of its Lipper category in seven of the past ten calendar years.

“We are honored and humbled to receive these Lipper Awards,” said David Samra, Lead Portfolio Manager of the Artisan International Value Fund. “These awards are a validation of our talented investment team, time-tested process, and commitment to generating wealth for our shareholders over the long term.”

The Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds for their consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five- and ten-year performance relative to peers. Based on Lipper’s quantitative, proprietary methodology, the awards reflect a truly independent and uncompromised assessment of fund performance.

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2024 Winner # of Funds in Category # of Share Classes in Category Artisan International Value Fund, Institutional Class, Best International Large-Cap Value Fund Over 3 Years 24 88 Artisan International Value Fund, Institutional Class, Best International Large-Cap Value Fund Over 5 Years 22 76 Artisan International Value Fund, Institutional Class, Best International Large-Cap Value Fund Over 10 Years 20 59

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, these highly-respected awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com .

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS



Artisan Partners, adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, Inc., is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Average Annual Total Returns as of 31-Dec-23 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Since Inception Expense Ratio1 Artisan International Value Fund, Institutional Class (APHKX) 22.95 10.26 12.62 7.03 11.77 1.03%

Source: Artisan Partners. Institutional Class performance is that of the Investor Class from 23 Sep 2002 through the inception of the Institutional Class on 1 Oct 2006, and actual Institutional Class performance thereafter. Investor Class inception: 23 Sep 2002. Performance has not been adjusted to reflect the expenses of the Institutional Class for the period prior to the Class's inception, and Institutional Class performance results would differ if such expenses were reflected. Investor Class represents the oldest share class in the Fund and generally has higher expenses and lower minimum investments. 1Prospectus 30 Sep 2023. See prospectus for further details.

Past performance does not guarantee and is not a reliable indicator of future results. Investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Call 800.344.1770 for current to most recent month-end performance.

Artisan International Value Fund is available through multiple share classes, which have lower investment minimums and higher fees than the Fund’s Institutional Share Class.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks and charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800.344.1770. Read carefully before investing.

The value of portfolio securities selected by the investment team may rise or fall in response to company, market, economic, political, regulatory or other news, at times greater than the market or benchmark index. International investments involve special risks, including currency fluctuation, lower liquidity, different accounting methods and economic and political systems, and higher transaction costs. These risks typically are greater in emerging and less developed markets, including frontier markets. Securities of small- and medium-sized companies tend to have a shorter history of operations, be more volatile and less liquid and may have underperformed securities of large companies during some periods. Value securities may underperform other asset types during a given period.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

Artisan Partners Funds offered through Artisan Partners Distributors LLC (APDLLC), member FINRA. APDLLC is a wholly owned broker/dealer subsidiary of Artisan Partners Holdings LP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, an investment advisory firm and adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, is wholly owned by Artisan Partners Holdings LP.

