SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Zillow Group, Inc. - Z

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zillow Group, Inc. (“Zillow” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: Z). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Zillow and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 5, 2024, Spruce Point Capital released a report alleging potential premature revenue recognition issues in Zillow’s Flex model, in which the Company recognizes revenue when a lead is sent to an agent, despite the agent then having up to two years to close a deal.

On this news, Zillow’s stock price fell $2.85 per share, or 4.97%, to close at $54.49 per share on March 5, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: