SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Luna Innovations Incorporated - LUNA

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Luna Innovations Incorporated (“Luna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LUNA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Luna and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 12, 2024, Luna disclosed that a Special Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors was reviewing “certain transactions for which revenue was recognized in the second and third quarters of 2023 that did not qualify for revenue recognition under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles,” and that the Company’s previously issued financial statements for those quarters should no longer be relied upon. Additionally, Luna stated that it has identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, and that the Company would thus be delaying the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

On this news, Luna’s stock price fell $2.24 per share, or 35.78%, to close at $4.02 per share on March 13, 2024.

