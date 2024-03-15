Memes Street Orchestrate Viral Marketing Campaign Capitalizing On Positive Market Sentiment

Los Angeles, CA, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a blend of quirkiness and innovation, the MemeLord, known for leading major tech ventures, has changed his street name from Weems Street to Memes Street. This announcement, first made on the Full Send Podcast in August 2022, became a reality in December when he confirmed his residence on Memes Street. Concurrently, the crypto market saw the emergence of $MEMES, a token inspired by this street name change, rapidly gaining popularity.





The Hype Behind $MEMES

The intrigue around $MEMES stems from his notable influence in the cryptocurrency sphere. As a prominent supporter of Dogecoin, he played a crucial role in its peak value in 2021. His influence extended further, with the rise of Shiba Inu coin following his mentions of getting a Shiba Inu dog, named Floki, on social media. This resulted in a significant increase in the token's value.

These instances are examples of what is known as the "Memelord Effect" – a phenomenon where cryptocurrencies associated with him experience explosive growth. This effect is not limited to dog-themed tokens. Cryptocurrencies such as Grok, Starlink, Optimus, and Troll, among others, have all seen substantial increases, attributed to their connection with the Memelord.

The Power of Influence

The impact of the his actions was highlighted when Troll reached a market cap of $120 million after he updated his social media location to "Trōllheim." This shows the significant influence of his gestures in the crypto world, even when they are as simple as a social media update. Now, with over a year spent renaming his residential street to Memes Street, the significance is amplified. Memes Street, situated near the headquarters of his major tech projects, symbolizes the fusion of technological innovation and internet culture.

The Community Behind $MEMES

A crucial element to the success of $MEMES lies in its vibrant and active community. The $MEMES community is a testament to the inclusive and engaging nature of memecoins. This community is not just about investment and market trends; it's about connection, shared humor, and a collective appreciation for the quirky side of the crypto world. Their enthusiasm and active participation in the ecosystem make $MEMES more than just a token; it's a cultural movement within the crypto space.

Memes Going Memestream

Memecoins have long played a pivotal role in introducing a broader audience to the world of cryptocurrency. Their appeal lies in their simplicity, inclusivity, and the element of fun they bring to the often complex crypto space. These tokens, often based on popular culture and internet humor, have successfully lowered the entry barriers, making the crypto world more accessible and relatable to the general public.

As $MEMES benefits from the "Memelord Effect," it stands out not only for its association with a highly influential figure but also as a potential comprehensive index for the broad spectrum of memecoins. The beauty of $MEMES is that it also acts as a unifying element in the diverse and often segmented memecoin market.

Signs From Above

SpaceX have just announced official Memes Street merch on their website (https://shop.spacex.com/products/memes-st-sign)! For the amusingly symbolic price of $69, you now have the unique opportunity to claim your very own slice of Memes Street, straight from the official SpaceX online store! It ambiguously states that deliveries will start in April 2024, our bets are on 4.20.



Address: 0x19af07b52e5faa0c2b1e11721c52aa23172fe2f5

Website: www.memesst.com



Twitter: www.x.com/memesterc20

Telegram: t.me/MEMESTELON

YouTube: https://youtu.be/qAe1QtAyHYg?feature=shared

Coingecko: www.coingecko.com/en/coins/memes-street



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

