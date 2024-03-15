Honeygain Unveils Carebuzz and Its Innovative Crowdfunding Solutions at MWC 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honeygain, a leading player in the residential proxy industry, attended the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, strengthening its goal to generate innovative and sustainable ways to monetize apps and crowdfund. The world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry offers a platform for industry professionals to collaborate and explore the latest trends and technologies shaping the future.



MWC focused on the potential of 6G, practical applications for artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things solutions, and the role of collaboration, sustainability, and diversity in technological evolution.

The latter theme is of the utmost importance for Honeygain, as the company provides accessible solutions for income generation and climate action with its flagship crowdfunding platform, CareBuzz .

"We’re excited to be part of this connectivity movement and to bring forward innovative and sustainable ways to monetize apps and crowdfund," shared Liudvikas Kiskis, project manager at Honeygain. "This event provides an amazing opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, share our good practices, and unveil our latest solutions that we believe will shape the future of technology."

Through innovative bandwidth-sharing technology, CareBuzz enables crowdfunding opportunities to be available to users worldwide, tailored towards those who want to donate but may not be able to do so due to their financial circumstances. By collaborating and utilizing Honeygain’s web intelligence network, users share their unused bandwidth, which is turned into money and donated to a digital creator, non-governmental, or charitable organization.

The Global System for Mobile Communications Association believes that the mobile industry is at the forefront of the digital revolution, delivering impact through global initiatives. In 2019, they set a goal to “ transform the mobile industry to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, at the latest .”

Such corporate social responsibility, in the form of accessible and digital approaches to sustainability, helps businesses boost their brand image and customer loyalty, create a positive business reputation, increase employee morale, and help the world on a larger scale than individuals could.

About Honeygain: Honeygain is the world's leading crowdsourced web intelligence network. It provides a global opportunity to earn money passively. Honeygain's business partners use a one-of-the-kind web intelligence network to supercharge their business operations for essential industries in our economy: e-commerce, venture capital, advertising, and web analytics.

Contact information:

Monika Ezerinskaite, Digital Marketing Manager

monika@honeygain.com



