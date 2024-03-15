Aledade Appoints Peggy Chin Evans, PhD, as Vice President of Community Health Center Performance

Bethesda, MD, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community health expert Peggy Chin Evans has been appointed vice president of Community Health Center Performance at Aledade, the nation’s largest network of independent primary care practices.

Evans, who has a doctorate in social psychology, brings to Aledade significant success in operating within value-based care models as well as a deep understanding of community health centers, also known as federally qualified health centers.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Peggy to Aledade,” said Ahmed Haque, chief performance officer of Aledade. “Peggy’s rich experience in quality improvement and health care data interoperability will enable us to expand our services to our community health center partners so they continue to thrive in the value-based care ecosystem.”

Aledade has a track record of success in partnering with community health centers in value-based care payment models that include Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare Advantage and commercial insurance. In 2022, 99% of Aledade’s community health center members earned shared savings through these programs, positioning them to improve health equity, expand patient services and hire additional staff. Aledade’s partnerships with nearly 200 community health centers have generated an average earnings by each center of close to $380,000.

About 60% of Aledade’s partner practices are in medically underserved areas, which are areas in which residents have a shortage of personal health services, as defined by the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration.

Evans comes to Aledade from OneHealthPort, a Seattle-based health care data interoperability company where she served as CEO and led efforts to streamline care delivery and reduce the administrative burden that impacts providers, health plans and other entities.

Prior to that role, Evans served as chief operating officer at International Community Health Service, a Seattle-area community health center rooted in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. She led over 600 staff to achieve success in the center’s value-based care and quality programs, including laying the infrastructure for the organization to recently be named as the top medical group for Medicaid cost utilization in the state of Washington.

Evans also has led strategic efforts to improve care for over 75,000 patients as chief transformation officer of Neighborcare Health, a large community health center based in Seattle, and led nationwide quality improvement initiatives for a Medicare Quality Improvement Organization.

“I am thrilled to be part of Aledade, an organization dedicated to empowering independent primary care practices with value-based care,” Evans said. “Aledade’s focus on community health centers is particularly impactful in promoting health equity and high quality of care for vulnerable patients.”