Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) will issue new shares as payment in connection to the third amortisation and interest payment under its outstanding convertible bonds

Fingerprint Cards AB’s (publ) (“Fingerprints” or the “Company”) announced on 19 September 2023 that it had resolved to issue convertible bonds with a total nominal amount of MSEK 160 (the “Convertible Bonds”) to an entity managed by Heights Capital Management, Inc. (“HCM”). In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds (the “T&Cs”), the Convertible Bonds shall be amortised in equal instalments (the “Instalments”) paid every two months together with accrued interest (each an “Instalment Day”). The remaining scheduled amortisation and interest payment dates under the Convertible Bonds can be found below.



The third Instalment Day is 19 March 2024 and the amortisation and interest amount is SEK 7,304,908 (the “Amortisation and Interest Amount”). As previously announced, the Company may in accordance with the T&Cs pay the Instalments in cash or in B-shares.

The Company will now pay the Amortisation and Interest Amount in new B-shares (the “Share Settlement”). The price for the new shares (“Instalment price”) together with the number of shares in the Share Settlement will be calculated in accordance with the T&Cs and will be announced by the Company in a separate press release immediately after it has been provided to the Company by the calculation agent in accordance with the T&Cs. The press release is expected to be published on 20 March 2024. The Company expects, assuming an Instalment price of SEK 0.88 (90 per cent of the closing B share price as of yesterday), that the dilution effect of the new issue of shares will not exceed 1.4 percent.

The amortisation and interest payment schedule for future Instalment and interest payments under the Convertible Bonds is set out below and the Company may at each future amortisation and interest payment date elect to pay the relevant Instalment and/or interest payment through a share settlement. The price per share, number of shares and the dilution effect will in such case be announced by separate press releases.

Scheduled amortisation and interest payment dates under the T&Cs 2024 2025 2026 2027 19 March 2024 19 January 2025 19 January 2026 19 January 2027 19 May 2024 19 March 2025 19 March 2026 19 July 2024 19 May 2025 19 May 2026 19 September 2024 19 July 2025 19 July 2026 19 November 2024 19 September 2025 19 September 2026 19 November 2025 19 November 2026

For information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, CEO



Per Sundqvist, CFO

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 15 March 2024 at 5:45 pm CET.

