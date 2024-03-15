“6 become 7”: Software République welcomes JCDecaux, paving the way for new open-innovation opportunities for cities and citizens.

JCDecaux strengthens the Software République ecosystem as a new member alongside Dassault Systèmes, Eviden, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales.

With its seven members and multiple partners, Software République can count on new collaborations in supporting territories and public services to meet their challenges of tomorrow.

PARIS – 15th March 2024

Founded in April 2021, Software République will celebrate its 3rd anniversary by welcoming JCDecaux amongst its members, thus demonstrating its collective drive to explore new business opportunities, working towards making mobility more innovative, safer, sustainable, and accessible to all. Global leader in outdoor advertising JCDecaux will bring its expertise in designing and deploying innovative solutions with communities, local authorities, and smart cities to expand Software République’s technological and business footprint. JCDecaux possesses significant expertise in data, mobility and traffic analysis as well as in advertisement technology. Integrating this with the founding partners’ complementary capabilities, the Software République’s open ecosystem reinforces its mission to develop innovative services for towns and cities and their citizens, positioning it as a key player in shaping digital solutions for the future of communities and territories.

Software République’s attractive open-innovation ecosystem based on collaboration between large companies, start-ups and institutions demonstrates its effectiveness. With 20 innovations developed in a record time of 6 months, the Software République H1st Vision concept car is a compelling example of how combining forces enhances innovation and accelerates transformative solutions.

Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group

"From the energy transition to the digital revolution, today’s huge challenges cut the boundaries between traditional sectors. It is clearer than ever that we must adapt, collaborate and find new opportunities together! That's why we created the Software République, a federation of legendary European tech companies. Today, we are particularly pleased to welcome JCDecaux to the founding club. This is further proof of the attractiveness of the Software République model. JCDecaux's unique expertise of cities, of the transport and retail environments, is a powerful asset which this major company will bring to the Software République open innovation ecosystem.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Directeur Général de JCDecaux

« We are proud and excited at the idea of joining the Software République to continue and further enrich our innovation strategy, both disruptive and incremental, for the benefit of cities and citizens, airports, transport partners and passengers. We are convinced that collective intelligence and knowledge sharing will enable Software République's partners to design and then carry out great projects. We are delighted to partner with Dassault Systèmes, Eviden, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales. »

In 1964, JCDecaux was created thanks to an innovation: the advertising bus shelter. And with it arrived a new business model: to create sustainable products and services financed by advertising that benefit cities, residents, and visitors. Ever since, JCDecaux has placed innovation at the heart of its business, constantly offering its services in cities, to improve the quality of urban life and to develop sustainable mobility solutions; in transport and retail environments to enhance the travel and shopping experience.

With a truly entrepreneurial spirit, invested in data-driven digital solutions, engaged in an open-innovation strategy, JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC) is the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, present in over 3,900 major cities across the globe.

Since its creation, Software République is proud to have 10 operational projects, and many more in the pipeline. For example:

“Detect and Respond” is an automotive cybersecurity tool using AI to detect and defend against cyber threats,

In-car apps for smart devices (BYOD) have been developed and are included in the Dacia range as a recently as February 2024,

Mobilize PowerBox ® - an intelligent, secure bidirectional charging station – was industrially launched and will soon be marketed in the Renault network.





About the Software République

The Software République is defined as an open innovation ecosystem dedicated to intelligent, secure, and sustainable mobility. It was created in April 2021 by six founding members: Dassault Systèmes, Eviden, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales. In March 2024, JCDecaux became the seventh partner member.

The Software République builds collective businesses focused on tomorrow’s mobility through its unique horizontal collaboration model. The ecosystem stands out for its innovative approach, combining established companies and start-ups from different backgrounds to bring to market products and services that meet the new challenges of the connected vehicle, the smart city and energy. These projects are based on the complementary expertise of its partners in data analysis, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, connectivity, and vitual twins, and on the ambition to invent a new model of innovation while keeping people and the environment at the heart of its motivations.



https://www.softwarerepublique.eu/

