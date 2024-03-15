Caisse Française de Financement Local: EMTN 2024-4 SOCIAL





Paris, 15 March 2024

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 19 March 2024 – Euro 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 19 March 2036.

The net proceeds of this issue will be used to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part Eligible Health Loan Portfolio as defined in the SFIL Group Social Note Framework which is available on the website of the Issuer.

A Stabilisation Manager has been named in the applicable Final Terms.

The Base Prospectus dated 12 June 2023 and the supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 22 September 2023 and 23 February 2024 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available on the website of the issuer ( www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr ), at the registered office of the issuer: 112-114, avenue Emile Zola, 75015 Paris, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ( www.bourse.lu ), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.





