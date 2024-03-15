Baltic Horizon Fund plans to redeem early part of the bonds

According to the stock exchange announcement published on 8 May 2023, Baltic Horizon Fund planned to redeem the bonds issued on 8 May 2023 with the maturity date of 8 May 2028 (ISIN code EE3300003235; Bonds) partially within one year from the issue date. In accordance with the amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bonds approved by the bondholders on 15 March 2024 , the early redemption deadline for the Bonds with a total nominal value of EUR 8 million were prolonged to 8 July 2024.

Baltic Horizon Fund hereby announces that it plans to redeem the second part of the bonds in the total nominal amount of EUR 4,499,997.60 on 8 April 2024. The redemption is planned to be carried out by way of decreasing the nominal value of the bonds and the new nominal value would be EUR 71,428.57 per bond. The amount payable to investors per one Bond is EUR 10,978. The total nominal amount of the bonds before the redemption is EUR 34,499,997 and after the redemption would be EUR 29,999,999.40. The list of bondholders will be fixed at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system on 28 March 2024.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

