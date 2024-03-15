Belgium Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2024: A US$2 Billion Market by 2029, Registering CAGR of 13.4% During 2024-2029

Dublin, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The social commerce industry in Belgium is expected to grow by 16.1% on annual basis to reach US$1.07 billion in 2024, growing steadily over the forecast period, to record a CAGR of 13.4% during 2024-2029. The Belgium social commerce GMV is forecast to increase from US$924.42 million in 2023 to reach US$2 billion by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
Key Report Benefits:
- In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2020-2029).
- Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
Company Coverage:
- Kazidomi
- My Social Book
- myShopi
- Lokkal
- Earnieland
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Belgium. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Belgium Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029
- Clothing & Footwear
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Food & Grocery
- Appliances and Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Travel
- Hospitality
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029
- Mobile
- Desktop
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029
- Domestic
- Cross Border
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029
- Tier-1 Cities
- Tier-2 Cities
- Tier-3 Cities
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
- Video Commerce
- Social Network-Led Commerce
- Social Reselling
- Group Buying
- Product Review Platforms
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023
- By Age
- By Income Level
- By Gender
