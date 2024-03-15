MIAMI, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti today announced that they are advocating to the government to increase funding allocated for research into the relationship between glial cells and electromagnetic waves.

Catalyzing Glial Cells

Ibogaine hydrochloride has been used to catalyze the production of glial cells in response to electromagnetic waves within the brain. “Maxwell's unified field theory suggests that electric current and light particles have the potential to create a high level of interconnectivity, which can be used to measure photon emission. By studying electroencephalogram readings during ibogaine treatment, we can predict electromagnetic waves that may enhance utilization the photoelectric effect process. This could be used to maximize solar power efficiency and create economic and environmental benefits.” Ibogaine By David Dardashti plans to share this proposition with a major U.S. legal organization and is expecting a positive response. “We feel strongly that this research has the potential to open massive doors for a more sustainable future. It will be one of our great pursuits to make this vision a reality and to create a safe, healthy, and prosperous society,” said Dr. Dardashti.

Ibogaine hydrochloride has the potential to be used to measure photon emission in response to electromagnetic waves, offering new economic and environmental benefits and providing a more sustainable future.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti encourages the U.S. government to increase funding for research initiatives that explore the relationship between glial cells and electromagnetic waves.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e13e14b0-f2f2-4b61-8094-dd33564c00e9