CORRECTING and REPLACING – New to The Street Airs Five Corporate Interviews, Televised Episodes 562 and 563 as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV and The FOX Business Network

New to The Street, an FMW Media business show production, will air its corporate interviews, episodes 562 and 563, as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV and FOX Business Network .



Bloomberg TV airs Episode 562 as a sponsored programming Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET, featuring the following five (5) Corporate Guests:

1). Fire Suppression Solutions - General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.'s (OTCPink: GEVI) ($GEVI) wholly owned subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC.'s (MFB) interview with Steve Conboy, Inventor/ Chief Technology Officer.

2). Augment Reality (AR) Technology Platform - Rokid's interview with Misa Zhu, Chief Executive Officer.

3). "Game Changers" segment interview with Iagon's (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG) Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO.

4). "Game Changers" segment interview with Greene Concepts, Inc.'s (OTCMarkets: INKW) ($INKW) Lenny Greene, CEO and President.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

FOX Business Network airs Episode 563 as a sponsored programming Monday, March 18, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following four (4) Corporate Guests:

1). "Game Changers" segment interview with Fetch.ai's (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) Humayun Sheikh, CEO.

2). "Game Changers" segment interview with Iagon's (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG) Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO.

3). "Game Changers" segment interview The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder .

4). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).



New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King's interview with Steve Conboy, Inventor and Chief Technology Officer of General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink: GEVI) ($GEVI) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC. (MFB). Recognized as a leading provider of environmentally safe and sustainable solutions, Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC products can provide firefighters with a proactive wildfire defense plan. Its Citrotech MFB 31 Technology (Citrotech) is a fire prevention spray product that can treat lumber and vegetation, making them non-combustible. Using Citrotech with GPS tracking, mapping, and recording technology, firefighters have a reliable solution when confronted with fires. Current products in the marketplace are toxic, killing wildlife and fish when applied to suppress wildfires. After twelve years of development, Steve explained that he had looked at the EPA list of food-friendly chemicals and had worked tirelessly to find a fire suppression product that would work effectively and be environmentally sound. Management has approached many Government agencies and municipal fire departments to adopt the new advanced fire suppression technology. The San Diego California Fire and Rescue has recently started using MFB's product for fire suppression needs. In a proactive method, San Diego fire departments will spray emergency road routes with Citrotech to ensure surrounding woods and fields cannot catch fire. Unfortunately, emergency routes become fire-compromised, with many victims occurring when leaving fire areas. Steve believes many more fire departments and other agencies will adopt the product as many will see how well the product works as a non-toxic and non-hazardous spray inhibitor. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC. (MFB) & General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink: GEVI) ($GEVI) - https://mightyfirebreaker.com/index.html and https://generalenterpriseventures.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 562, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

Rokid's Chief Executive Officer, Misa Zhu, talks with New to The Street's TV Host, Jane King, about the Company's augmented reality (AR) technology platform, Max Pro Smart glasses, and other AR product offerings. Using Optical See Through (OST) technology, Rokid has developed a robust AR-based product ecosystem. The Rokid's Max Pro Glasses are lightweight, only 76 grams, have excellent pixel resolution and resemble traditional eyewear in appearance and experience. Max Pro glasses boast spatial interaction AR capabilities and enable end-users to enact gestures and auditory interactions, catering to mobile office scenarios with additional features like multi-screen displays and virtual keyboards. Rokid's AR Studio, comprising Max Pro glasses, Station Pro , and AR Joy . Many industry developers are using the Rokid spatial computing platform for AR applications. One of Japan's larger telecom providers uses the AR platform to create new customer user experiences. Business enterprises and personal developers continue to utilize Rokid's ecosystem, a distinguished AR landscape, a different and unique experience beyond Apple's Vison Pro virtual immersion. Misa shares Rokid's future and a commitment to advancing its ecosystem with continuing investments in content creation tools and developer support initiatives . Rokid's industry success comes from its comprehensive technical groundwork , seamless integration with various use cases, and robust AR ecosystem. Rokid holds 30% of the global market in the AR spatial computer industry. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Rokid - https://global.rokid.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 562, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

New to The Street airs its "Game Changers" segment with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, who talks with Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal ("Nav"), CEO of Iagon (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG) . As "Game Changers" in the decentralized cloud storage business, Iagon gives end-users complete data control. Clients control the use of their data and are no longer given access to large "Big Tech" platforms without consent or fees. Nav likens Iagon to Airbnb for data storage, where the client can determine where they would like data stored, options through numerous data nodes worldwide. Decentralized and centralized data are two completely different ways of data management. Nav gives an analogy: data lakes, whereas centralized data has limited cybersecurity features, and data breaches often occur, such as data theft. Decentralized data lakes are like frozen lakes, with solid encryption features placed on a blockchain, which only gives end-users access to data. Iagon's decentralized data ecosystem provides unbridled security features not found on open BIG TECH platforms. Nav talks about the Company's recent achievements and ongoing developments. Currently, Iagon has about 300 storage nodes globally. Nav explains the Company's relationship with Equinix Metal, one of the world's largest digital infrastructure companies, with over 220 data centers spread across the globe. Equinix Metal is a bare metal service provider that provides automated physical infrastructure at software speed on the cloud. Equinix Metal and Iagon are collaborating in growing, maturing, and showing the importance of digital decentralized storage solutions. As "Game Changers" in the data storage industry, IAGON's blockchain ecosystem continues to grow with unique product offerings while ensuring complete data protection, integrity, and efficiency. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Iagon - https://iagon.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 562, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 563, on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's "Game Changers" segment interview is with Lenny Greene, CEO and President of Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMarkets: INKW). TV Host Ana Berry talks with Lenny about the Company's "Game Changers" products in the bottled water and health beverage industry. "BeWater™" is the Company branded bottled water product, a premium artesian aquifer water that continues gaining nationwide consumer demand. Each bottle of "BeWater™" has the product slogan: "Now is The Time to Refresh Mind, Body, and Spirt." The label inspires consumers to "Be" kind, happy, courageous, helpful, and other positive words. Many drinkers have shared and provided rave reviews about "Be Water," giving them immediate hydration and improving health conditions. INKW's "Happy Mellow" is a CBD and vitamin-infused beverage designed to support healthy immunity while boosting energy and hydration. All of INKW's beverage formulations are to enhance health and wellness. The Company's manufacturing facility in Marion, North Carolina, sits at the foothill of the Pisgah National Forest of the Appalachian Mountains. The area receives rain around five (5) days a week, refilling the naturally occurring aquifer. "Be Water" is a direct aquifer-to-consumer product made in the USA, available in packs of 6, 24, and gallon sizes. The success of Management's sales and market has made "Be Water" available at numerous online and retail locations, including Walmart, Amazon and Whole Foods, Camping World, and other recognized outlets. Consumers can buy 24 and 6-packs and gallon sizes. Lenny explains that the Company is ready on demand to respond to natural and man-made disasters and has provided truckloads of donated bottled water for many who have fallen victim to tragic events. Over the next few years, the Company plans to expand its 60,000 sq. foot facility to meet its growing consumer demands. The Company's stock trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol INKW and has a strong shareholder value proposition. Greene Concepts, Inc. ’s "BeWater™" water and "Happy Mellow" health beverages, a unique product line are “Game Changers” in the multi-billion-dollar health and wellness beverage marketplace. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMarkets: INKW) - https://greeneconcepts.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 562, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ) and New to The Street TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry present the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack" segment. Ana and Alain discuss the recent hacking and data theft from a large national eye center, American Vision Partners. Hackers stole over 2.35 million eye patents' medical records and other personal data. Alain explains that hackers look for the most vulnerable, weakest security point within an organization's IT platform. 91% of hacks come from emails, an easy way for hackers to commit cybersecurity breaches. It could have happened from a patient's email account or within the medical organizations' email accounts. Sekur offers encrypted products to help prevent privacy compromises. With SekurVPN, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger subscription services, Sekur subscribers obtain several security and privacy features from the products. Its SekurVPN was developed in-house and hosted on the Company's privately owned and controlled servers in Switzerland. End-users always appear in Switzerland, masking a subscriber's internet footprint. IP addresses are private under Swiss privacy laws. Any data mining or reselling of information is a significant violation in Switzerland , which has the strictest privacy law in the world. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. owns and controls its Swiss base servers, never sells data, never mines data, never asks for phone numbers, never uses 3rd party providers, and never tracks internet traffic. The Company offers PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, which gives 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions to any of its services, available for five years. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ , and https://sekur.com/en/vpn . Privacy has arrived! The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 562, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

Fetch.ai's (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) CEO, Humayun Sheikh, interview is on New to The Street's "Game Changers" segment with TV Host Ana Berry. Humayun gives a corporate progress update on its AI ecosystem and the tools available for developers. Over 25000+ have signed up for access to the platform. Fetch.ai makes AI tools available to many who can develop and deploy AI-based apps anytime, anywhere, and on an operational scale. As an easy-to-use Fetch AI ecosystem, developers can create and deploy AI-based apps promptly and at an affordable price. Humayun believes that large Big Tech entities should not control AI but be mainstream. He, however, believes that governmental regulation should be in place to make sure AI is good for humankind. With geopolitical tension and a forthcoming US election, AI-generated content needs validation for authenticity and truthfulness. As an open platform for the new AI economy, Fetch.ai is the first AI Agent platform that allows developers to create 100,000 apps. Fetch AI agents can connect, search, and transact from dynamic interactions, promoting social well-being and economic growth. Building, deploying, and monetizing an open AI ecosystem, Fetch.ai technology platforms are "Game Changers" for the AI technology industry. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Fetch AI - www.fetch.ai . The interview will air on the FOX Business Network, episode 563, on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street airs another "Game Changers" segment with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, who talks with The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder , SGTM is revolutionizing sustainability using cutting-edge technology, converting waste into viable products. Wood, organic, and animal waste are raw materials that SGTM recycles into usable and valuable nutrients for the agricultural markets. Demand for recycled organic products is rising globally as the world's population sees the increasing importance and impact of recycling and sustainability needs. Tony talks about the 250 million acres in the USA allocated for raising cattle, pigs, and chickens. SGTM has numerous contracts to remove animal waste from farms and ranches to create recycled organic products. The Company also works with landfills nationwide, removing wood and other organic waste materials for recycling. Using SGTM's technology and manufacturing capabilities, its HumiSoil product, a mix of humus and a catalyst, restores soil's organic nutrients and creates water hydration. SGTM’s sustainable products are “Game Changers,” dramatically improving the planet. Tony welcomes viewers to join SGTM's movement; opt-in https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and go to its YouTube channel , which has many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows: The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ . The interview will air on the FOX Business Network, episode 563, on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street TV airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai , CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alain discuss Meta's lawsuit against NSO Group, an Israeli company . A US Federal judge ordered NSO to hand over source code on its Pegasus spyware product. Big Tech messenger apps all have open platforms; shared data is typical with free apps. End-users on these platforms have installed malware on their devices, and data and other sensitive information are stolen or used without authorization. Hackers impersonate someone you know, intending to get into your electronic devices. They send a text message, and you open a link, and the cybersecurity problem starts. All these BIG TECH messenger apps ask for phone numbers, which allows your data to become compromised. SekurMessenger , an encrypted app, never asks for phone numbers as part of the account set-up process. Subscribers have an encrypted secure messaging app with many unique features that eliminates outside interferences typically associated with open-tech platform apps. Additionally, Sekur now offers a new product, SekurRelay, a business enterprise software solution that allows management and other C-suite executives a private and secure email communication platform. Any data mining or reselling of information is a significant violation in Switzerland, which has the strictest privacy law in the world. Alain again informs viewers that Sekur Private Data, Ltd. wholly owns and controls its Swiss base servers, never sells data, never mines data, never asks for phone numbers, never uses 3rd party providers, and never tracks internet traffic. The Company is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY that gives 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions to any of its services, good for five years. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ and http:/sekur.com/ Privacy has arrived! The interview will air on the FOX Business Network, episode 563, on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink: GEVI) ($GEVI):

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink: GEVI) ($GEVI) is a fully integrated technology company providing mergers and acquisitions of new and available technology. Management incubates first-to-market products through its services and helps existing companies accelerate their product development within all regulatory requirements - https://generalenterpriseventures.com/ .

About Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC. (MFB) :

Mighty Fire Breaker LLC (MFB) is a leading provider of environmentally safe and sustainable solutions for proactive wildfire defense. Our portfolio includes EPA Safer Choice Certified Citrotech® Wildfire Inhibitors, mobile and stationary spray application systems, and GPS-tracking, recording, and mapping technologies that support intelligent, proactive wildfire defense management practices - https://mightyfirebreaker.com/index.html .

About Rokid :

Rokid , a leading innovator in the field, is at the forefront of this exciting development, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with smart glasses display technology. The Company's ecosystem is the fascinating world of AI smart glasses, exploring their inner workings, diverse applications, and potential impact on various aspects of our lives. Renowned for its innovative smart glasses display technology, offering models like the Rokid Max and Rokid Air that cater to both consumers and enterprise users. These glasses boast high-resolution displays, powerful AI processors, and a wide range of features like voice control, translation, and AR overlays - https://global.rokid.com/ .

About Iagon (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG):

Iagon was founded in 2017 in Hamar, Norway because people need to be in control of their data. The idea started as an attempt to solve significant issues related to how healthcare data is stored, with modern solutions severely lacking transparency for individuals at a national and international level. The protocol will allow storage providers to earn rewards by trading their excess storage to resource consumers on a marketplace at a transparent price while ensuring data privacy, security, and accessibility. Its token-based economy is based on computer, server, and data center owners who join the storage and processing power grids. In return for sharing the capabilities of their machine, they will be granted Iagon tokens that can be traded back to fat money, while any party who wishes to utilize their capabilities will purchase tokens to distribute them to the parties that provide their services to the blockchain grid - https://iagon.com/ .

About Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMarkets: INKW) ($INKW):

Greene Concepts, Inc . (OTCMarkets: INKW) ($INKW): is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy, and enhanced healthy choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body, and spirit. The Company's flagship product, "BeWater™," is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers - https://greeneconcepts.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET)

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) is an AI (artificial intelligence) Company that builds tools and infrastructure to enable a decentralized digital economy. As an open AI decentralized machine learning platform, its distributed ledger ecosystem allows secure sharing, connection, and transactions based on any data globally. Fetch.ai's open-source technology network allows any user to connect to the network, access the power of AI on a world-scale secure dataset, and carry out complex coordination tasks in the modern economy https://fetch.ai/ .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) :

The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices, delivering eco-friendly products and services. Through its partnership with VRM Biologik Group, SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ , SGTM's YouTube Channel and corporate videos - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kycfy-UvQsU .

