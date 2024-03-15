Continence Care Products Market to Reach $3.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Continence Care Products Market by Product Type (Urinary Catheters, Urinary Bags and Pouch, Absorbent Products, and Others), Gender (Male and Female), Category (Disposable and Reusable), and End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Home Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global continence care products market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $3.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

Growing adoption of continence care products, advancements in technologies, and presence of key players are factors that drive the growth of the global continence care products market. However, lack of awareness and education is anticipated to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in healthcare expansion is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the continence care products market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $2.3 Billion Market Size In 2032 $3.7 Billion CAGR 4.80% No. Of Pages In Report 250 Segments Covered Product Type, Gender, Category, End User And Region Drivers Technological Advancements Rising Social Acceptance And Reduced Stigma Growing Aging Population Opportunities Growth Opportunity In Emerging Markets Restraints Lack Of Awareness And Education

Recession Scenario

During a recession, the impact on the healthcare industry, including continence care products, can be significant.

However, increased focus on healthcare awareness might sustain demand for essential incontinence care products despite economic challenges.

The absorbent products segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By product type, the absorbent products segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for almost two-fifths of the global continence care products market revenue. This is primarily attributed to rise in the prevalence of urinary incontinence and the growing aging population globally. Absorbent products, such as adult diapers and pads, provide effective solutions for managing incontinence, driving their high demand. In addition, advancements in technology and materials used in absorbent products enhance their performance, comfort, and overall effectiveness.

However, the urinary catheters segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the prevalence of urinary tract infections and rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures. Urinary catheters offer effective solutions for managing urinary issues, contributing to their anticipated rapid growth. Thus, continuous technological advancements and innovations in catheter designs further enhance their adoption, driving the segment growth.

The female segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By gender, the female segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global continence care products market revenue and is projected to register a highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as higher prevalence of urinary incontinence among women as compared to men, rise in awareness and acceptance of female-specific urinary health products, and growing aging female population. In addition, advancements in product design and technology tailored to female anatomy contribute to rise in demand for products catering specifically to women's urinary health, thus driving the segment growth.

The disposable segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By category, the disposable segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, with more than three-fourths of the global continence care products market revenue and is projected to register a highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the convenience and hygiene offered by disposable products, reducing infection risks and eliminating the need for cleaning. In addition, rise in preference for single-use items in healthcare settings and the ease of disposal contribute to the anticipated rapid growth of disposable products in the forecast period.

The hospitals and clinics segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, with more than half of the global continence care products market revenue. This is primarily attributed to the extensive use of urinary products in medical settings, especially during treatments or post-surgery care. Hospitals and clinics rely on these products for managing various urinary conditions, enhancing patient comfort, and ensuring infection control.

However, the home care segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period owing to growing preference for home healthcare solutions, improved product accessibility, and advancements in user-friendly designs. The convenience and comfort provided by urinary products at home contribute to the anticipated accelerated growth of the home care segment during the forecast period.

North America maintain its dominance by 2032

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for almost two-fifths of the global continence care products market revenue owing to factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of incontinence, increase in awareness, and early adoption of advanced continence care products in the region. Moreover, ongoing research and development activities contribute to the North America continence care products market growth.

However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is attributed to improving healthcare infrastructure, advancements in medical research, and surge in healthcare spending contribute to the expanding market in Asia-Pacific. In addition, surge in aging population, increase in prevalence of incontinence cases, and rise in awareness about continence management & treatment options in the region further propel the rapid growth in continence care products in Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players

Hollister Incorporated

Coloplast Group

ConvaTec Group plc

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Wellspect HealthCare AB

Essity

Boston Scientific Corporation

ethicon

AstraTech

Tyco

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global continence care products market. These players have adopted different strategy such product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

