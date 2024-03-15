CoreCivic to Redeem 8.250% Senior Notes Due 2026

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (“CoreCivic”) announced today that it is delivering an irrevocable notice to the holders of all of CoreCivic’s previously issued $675,000,000 original aggregate principal amount of 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) that CoreCivic has elected to redeem in full the 2026 Notes that remain outstanding on April 15, 2024 (the “Redemption Date”). The 2026 Notes were otherwise scheduled to mature on April 15, 2026. The 2026 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 104.125% of the principal amount of the then outstanding 2026 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such 2026 Notes to, but not including, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). As of March 15, 2024, the principal amount of the outstanding 2024 Notes was $98,774,000. CoreCivic intends to use a combination of cash on hand and available capacity under its revolving credit facility to fund the Redemption Price.



This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2026 Notes.

