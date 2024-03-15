SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Community Health, Inc. - CYH

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Community Health, Inc. (“Community Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Community Health and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 21, 2024, Community Health disclosed in its Annual Report for 2023 that it was under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”). The Company revealed that it had received a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ on January 11, 2024, seeking “documents and information relating to a variety of subjects, including practices and procedures related to utilization review, inpatient admissions and inpatient dialysis at [the Company's] hospitals.”

On this news, Community Health’s stock price fell $1.14 per share, or 28.2%, to close at $2.90 per share on February 21, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.