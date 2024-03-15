Pajamas Cat Token Launches: A Historic Leap from YouTube to Crypto Fame in 2024

Toronto, Canada, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing a groundbreaking addition to the cryptocurrency landscape: Pajamas Cat Token. Born out of nostalgia and the ever-evolving world of digital assets, this token marks a new chapter in the history of meme coins. Inspired by the first-ever cat video uploaded to YouTube by co-founder Steve Chen on May 22, 2005, Pajamas Cat Token is poised to revolutionize the crypto sphere in 2024. This 30-second clip of Steve's pet playing with a rope is titled "Pajamas and Nick Drake." With its roots firmly planted in internet history, this token promises to captivate the attention of investors, enthusiasts, and newcomers alike as it embarks on a journey towards stardom.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PvTmxDBxtLs



$PAJAMAS was born out of the nostalgia that we all know and love in crypto, Steve Chen felt the same and wanted his cat Pajamas to be immortalised on the blockchain for all eternity.

What started out as a grassroots project has grown by leaps and bounds to become a contender for the top Meme Coin of 2024.





Video Call with Steve Chen - Co-Founder of YouTube

As Pajamas has begun to make waves in the crypto sphere, there were still doubts that Steve Chen's account had been hacked.

This false speculation has been denied after a leading Asian crypto investor named Tsubasa (0x8i11i0n on Twitter) uploaded a recorded video call with Steve Chen.

https://twitter.com/0x8i11i0n/status/1767849191282487320



Capturing Attention of Anatoly Yakovenko - Co-Founder of Solana Labs

Even the attention from Solana Labs Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko has been captured - he followed Steve Chen on Twitter.

A Unique Community Is Emerging

Pajamas is laying a unique foundation for a cat meme token as the first cat that has ever been uploaded to YouTube, capturing attention from Billionaires, newcomers (aka normies) and crypto veterans/degens.

The Pajamas community is growing every day and paving the way to become one of the most famous meme coins of 2024, starting to gain mainstream media attention. As one community member said, 'Pajamas is like one of the coins which could make you regret for life if you don't buy'.

