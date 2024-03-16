Financière de Tubize - Annual report 2023

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Annual Report 2023

Regulated information

16 March 2024

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2023 annual report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

Profit for the financial year: € 88.2 million (€ 85.2 million in 2022, +3,5%),

Increase of outstanding bank borrowings from € 47.8 million at 31 December 2022 to € 79.2 million at 31 December 2023,

Acquisition of 1,043,881 UCB shares, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35.70% on 31 December 2022 to 36.24% on 31 December 2023.





If the general shareholders meeting of 26 April 2024 approves the 2023 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a gross dividend of € 0.97 (compared to €0.86 for financial year 2022, an increase of 12.8%) will be payable as from 3rd of May 2024 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 19.

Ex-dividend 30 April 2024

Record date 2 May 2024

Payment date 3 May 2024