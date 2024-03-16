REPEAT -- Actions Across the Country to Mark Anti-Racism Day, Launch #MigrantSpring to Call on PM Trudeau to Ensure Equality & Status

CHARLOTTETOWN, FREDERICTON, MONTREAL, OTTAWA, ST. JOHN'S, TORONTO, VANCOUVER, and VICTORIA, March 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight communities in six provinces are organizing actions this weekend, March 16-17, 2024, to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination as immigrants and refugees are scapegoated for the affordability crisis and to launch #MigrantSpring, calling on Prime Minister Trudeau to deliver on regularization and permanent resident status for all migrants.



WHAT: Migrant workers, students, refugees, undocumented people, and supporters marking International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and launching #MigrantSpring.

WHEN & WHERE: March 16-17, 2024; time and locations vary by city, see below.

VISUALS: Massive marches, teach-ins, community events featuring migrants, hand-painted banners, and signs.

Background

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination takes place on March 21. Spring is set to begin on March 19, and Parliament will rise for two weeks following the week starting on March 18, 2024.

Why #MigrantSpring launch to mark International Day for Elimination of Racism:

Immigration Minister Marc Miller pledged to bring regularization to the Cabinet in the Spring. #MigrantSpring calls for a program that ensures permanent resident status for all undocumented people without exclusions.

Thousands of care workers are at risk of deportation due to expiring programs or have already been excluded because of excessive requirements. #MigrantSpring calls for permanent resident status for all care workers, without unfair language and education requirements.

Landlords, grocery monopolies, and governments are scapegoating migrants, blaming us for the housing and affordability crisis and perpetuating racism and division. #MigrantSpring pushes back against xenophobia and calls for decent work, housing, and universal services for everyone, including migrants.

The federal government has capped permanent immigration. International students and their family permits have been restricted. Visas have been imposed on Mexico. Sudanese and Palestinian refugees face exceptional hurdles unlike Ukrainian refugees. The 20-hour work limit is set to be placed on international students on April 30th. These caps and exclusions mean that bad bosses can exploit migrants more, and racialized migrants are denied rights. #MigrantSpring demands equality and justice for all.

Details of Actions Across Canada

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Charlottetown, PE: 3:00 PM, Trinity United Church, 220 Richmond Street.

Montréal, QC: 1:00 PM, Place de la Gare-Jean-Talon (Parc Metro). Rally & March.

Ottawa, ON: 6:00 PM, Bronson Centre (MAC Hall), 211 Bronson Avenue.

Toronto, ON: 12:00 PM, Christie Pits Park, 750 Bloor West. Rally & March.

, ON: 12:00 PM, Christie Pits Park, 750 Bloor West. Rally & March.

Sunday, March 17, 2024