Discover the UNIX(UNIX Gaming) Listing on XT.COM

UNIX is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 1 billion tokens. The UNIX Gaming team has chosen to release all Seed and Private Round UNIX tokens, enabling the free market to determine their value. This decision underscores our belief that over an approximate eighteen-month vesting period, the token price will stabilize naturally. The project’s rationale behind this approach is simple yet profound: it reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a robust and fair trading environment, driven by the fundamental principles of demand and supply. By relinquishing control over token distribution, we aim to empower the community and align our interests with the broader goals of decentralization.

Central to this transition is the active involvement of our team's advisor, who has previously spearheaded the token raise. As the UNIX ecosystem braces for a bullish trajectory, the invaluable expertise of our advisor will guide us through the evolving landscape of the cryptocurrency market.

The UNIX Gaming team emphasizes that this strategic move does not compromise our core mission. Unlike other blockchain ventures that may have deviated from their original focus, UNIX Gaming remains steadfastly dedicated to our vision within the realm of Web3 gaming. We are committed to serving as a beacon of stability amidst the turbulence of the cryptocurrency space.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , commented on the listing of UNIX on the exchange, highlighting the significance of UNIX Gaming's project within the cryptocurrency landscape. He remarked, "UNIX Gaming's dedication to revolutionizing the gaming experience aligns seamlessly with our vision of fostering innovation within the cryptocurrency space. As UNIX finds its place on XT.com's platform, it not only gains access to a broader audience of cryptocurrency enthusiasts but also solidifies its position as a pioneering force in the evolving realm of decentralized gaming."

A pivotal moment in our journey, UNIX Gaming is undergoing a transformative shift, marked by a rebranding from "UniX Gaming Guild" to "UNIX Gaming." More than just a change in nomenclature, this rebrand signifies a profound evolution in our identity and trajectory. They are transcending the confines of a mere guild and embracing a broader role as a dedicated Web3 gaming ecosystem.

At the heart of this transformation lies their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences and fostering a vibrant community. UNIX Gaming will continue to push boundaries, drive innovation, and prioritize the needs and aspirations of our gamers.

In tandem with their rebranding, they are implementing comprehensive changes to our Discord community, which will serve as a dynamic hub for gaming discussions, updates, and round-the-clock support. This realignment underscores their dedication to creating an inclusive and engaging environment for gamers of all backgrounds.

As the project charts a course towards the future, we are closing the chapter on "Final Round" to focus our energies on the exciting prospects of UNIX Gaming. Amidst these dynamic shifts, their commitment to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences remains unwavering, with our platform, OWNED.gg, serving as the cornerstone of our endeavors.

Looking ahead, the project is pioneering a content creator economy with OWNED, providing a platform for user acquisition, NFT trading, and exploration of a diverse range of Web3 games. Their vision extends beyond the confines of the current market downturn, as we remain steadfast in our pursuit of community growth and platform innovation. Let us embrace the future of UNIX Gaming—a future characterized by innovation, inclusivity, and boundless possibilities.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

