Idorsia and Viatris successfully close the transaction for the global research and development collaboration

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Allschwil, Switzerland – March 18, 2024

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that it has successfully closed the transaction with Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, for the global research and development collaboration, focused on the development and commercialization of two innovative compounds, selatogrel and cenerimod, discovered by Idorsia.

The upfront consideration of USD 350 million has now been fully paid by Viatris to Idorsia.

Further details will be provided with the combined Full Year 2023 and First Quarter 2024 financial reporting on April 25th.

The selatogrel and cenerimod programs will be discussed at an upcoming R&D day of our partner Viatris.

Notes to the editor

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life’s moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world’s most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America – the ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 800 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

