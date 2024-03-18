Niu Technologies Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

-- Fourth Quarter Revenues of RMB 478.7 million, down 21.8% year over year



-- Fourth Quarter Net Loss of RMB 130.2 million, compared to net loss of RMB 37.1 million in the same period of last year

-- Full Year Revenues of RMB 2,651.8 million, down 16.3% year over year

-- Full Year Net loss of RMB 271.8 million, compared to net loss of RMB 49.5 million in 2022

BEIJING, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB 478.7 million, a decrease of 21.8% year over year

Fourth Quarter 2023 Operating Highlights

The number of e-scooters sold was 137,476, down 0.6% year over year

The number of e-scooters sold in China was 110,454, down 6.4% year over year

The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was 27,022, up 33.7% year over year

The number of franchised stores in China was 2,856 as of December 31, 2023

International sales network expanded to 56 distributors covering 54 countries as of December 31, 2023



Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “In 2023, the new products we rolled out rapidly gained momentum in the domestic market. Our flagship product, the MQiL, with enhanced performance and smart connectivity inherited from classic NIU design, garnered significant popularity and became our bestseller of the year. Additionally, our high-performance product, the RQi, is leading the industry’s transformation from petrol to electric. Our products position NIU not only as a leader in urban mobility but also as a pioneer in cultivating an ideal lifestyle.”

Dr. Li continued, “The XQi3 successfully expanded our overseas product portfolio in 2023. We believe that we have overcome the worst and will regain market favor in 2024. In the micro-mobility market, we have continually reinforced NIU's brand recognition with our diverse products. Riding on the mega trend of transitioning from petrol to electric in mobility vehicles, we are poised to capture the great opportunities ahead of us.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB 478.7 million, a decrease of 21.8% year over year, mainly due to decreased revenues per e-scooter of 21.4%. The following table shows the revenue breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:

Revenues

(in RMB million) 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market 355.2 446.7 -20.5% E-scooter sales from international markets 59.0 86.7 -32.0% E-scooter sales, sub-total 414.2 533.4 -22.3% Accessories, spare parts and services 64.5 78.9 -18.3% Total 478.7 612.3 -21.8%





Revenues per e-scooter

(in RMB) 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market2 3,216 3,783 -15.0% E-scooter sales from international markets2 2,183 4,289 -49.1% E-scooter sales 3,013 3,857 -21.9% Accessories, spare parts and services3 469 571 -17.9% Revenues per e-scooter 3,482 4,428 -21.4%





E-scooter sales revenues from China market were RMB 355.2 million, a decrease of 20.5%, and represented 85.8% of total e-scooter revenues. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in sales volume of premium series, partially offset by the increased sales volume and revenues of mass-premium series in China market.

E-scooter sales revenues from international markets were RMB 59.0 million, a decrease of 32.0%, and represented 14.2% of total e-scooter revenues. The decrease was mainly due to changes in product mix, partially offset by the increase of sales volume in international markets.

Accessories, spare parts sales and services revenues were RMB 64.5 million, a decrease of 18.3% and represented 13.5% of total revenues. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease of spare parts sales in international markets.

Revenues per e-scooter decreased by 21.4% year over year, was mainly due to the increased proportion of mass-premium series and kick-scooter in China and international markets, respectively.

Cost of revenues was RMB 387.7 million, a decrease of 18.3% year over year, in line with the decrease of revenues. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specific period, was RMB 2,820, down 17.9% from RMB 3,433 in the fourth quarter of 2022, mainly due to the decreased cost of battery packs and changes in product mix in both China and international markets.

Gross margin was 19.0%, compared with 22.5% in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the increased proportion of mass-premium series in China market, and the decline in sales volume of e-motorcycles and e-mopeds in international markets.

Operating expenses were RMB 246.2 million, an increase of 25.9% from the same period of 2022. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 51.4%, compared with 31.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB 191.2 million (including RMB 1.8 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 77.9% from RMB 107.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, mainly due to the increase of RMB 45.8 million and RMB 42.6 million in advertising and promotion activities and rental expenses, respectively, primarily result from the expansion into international markets. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 39.9%, compared with 17.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

were RMB 191.2 million (including RMB 1.8 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 77.9% from RMB 107.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, mainly due to the increase of RMB 45.8 million and RMB 42.6 million in advertising and promotion activities and rental expenses, respectively, primarily result from the expansion into international markets. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 39.9%, compared with 17.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Research and development expenses were RMB 35.6 million (including RMB 3.0 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 11.7% from RMB 40.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, mainly due to the decrease in staff cost and share-based compensation of RMB 7.6 million, partially offset by the increase in design and testing expenses of RMB 4.0 million. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 7.4%, compared with 6.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

were RMB 35.6 million (including RMB 3.0 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 11.7% from RMB 40.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, mainly due to the decrease in staff cost and share-based compensation of RMB 7.6 million, partially offset by the increase in design and testing expenses of RMB 4.0 million. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 7.4%, compared with 6.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022. General and administrative expenses were RMB 19.4 million (including RMB 2.6 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 59.4% from RMB 47.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, mainly due to the decrease in provision for credit losses of RMB 22.1 million, and the decrease in staff cost and share-based compensation of RMB 5.2 million. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 4.1%, compared with 7.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 238.8 million, increased by 29.1% year over year, and represented 49.9% of revenues, compared with 30.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Government grants were RMB 1.1 million, decreased by RMB 13.9 million from the same period of 2022.

Share-based compensation was RMB 7.7 million, compared with RMB 10.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Income tax benefit was RMB 14.4 million, compared with income tax expense of RMB 0.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Net loss was RMB 130.2 million, compared with net loss of RMB 37.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The net loss margin was 27.2%, compared with net loss margin of 6.1% in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB 122.4 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 26.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The adjusted net loss margin4 was 25.6%, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 4.3% in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB 1.65 (US$ 0.23).

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB 2,651.8 million, a decrease of 16.3% year over year, mainly due to the decrease in e-scooter sales volume. E-scooter sales revenues from China market and international markets represented 85.2% and 14.8% of our total revenues from e-scooter sales, respectively. The following table shows the revenue breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the years presented:

Revenues

(in RMB million) 2023

Full Year 2022

Full Year % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market 2,010.0 2,360.2 -14.8% E-scooter sales from international markets 348.7 493.7 -29.4% E-scooter sales, sub-total 2,358.7 2,853.9 -17.4% Accessories, spare parts and services 293.1 314.7 -6.9% Total 2,651.8 3,168.6 -16.3%





Revenues per e-scooter

(in RMB) 2023

Full Year 2022

Full Year % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market2 3,344 3,322 +0.7% E-scooter sales from international markets2 3,204 4,079 -21.5% E-scooter sales 3,323 3,432 -3.2% Accessories, spare parts and services3 413 378 +9.3% Revenues per e-scooter 3,736 3,810 -1.9%



Cost of revenues were RMB 2,081.0 million, a decrease of 16.7% year over year, mainly resulted from lower e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specific period, was RMB 2,932, down 2.4% from RMB 3,005 in 2022.

Gross margin was 21.5%, compared with 21.1% in 2022. The increase mainly attributable to the strategic launch of our new premium product in China market.

Operating expenses were RMB 891.2 million, an increase of 14.9% from RMB 775.3 million in 2022. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 33.6%, compared with 24.5% in 2022.

Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 844.8 million, an increase of 17.6% year over year, and represented 31.9% of revenues, compared with 22.7% in 2022.

Government grants were RMB 3.0 million, decreased by 13.4 million compared with 2022.

Share-based compensation was RMB 47.7 million, a decrease of RMB 10.6 million from RMB 58.2 million in 2022.

Income tax benefit was RMB 10.2 million, compared with income tax benefit of RMB 21.8 million in 2022.

Net loss was RMB 271.8 million, compared with net loss of RMB 49.5 million in 2022. The net loss margin was 10.3%, compared with net loss margin of 1.6% in 2022.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB 224.2 million, compared with an adjusted net income of RMB 8.8 million in 2022. The adjusted net loss margin4 was 8.5%, compared with an adjusted net income margin of 0.3% in 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB 3.47 (US$ 0.49).

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments of RMB 970.1 million in aggregate. The Company had restricted cash of RMB 107.7 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 100.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Business Outlook

NIU expects revenues of the first quarter 2024 to be in the range of RMB 438 million to RMB 480 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5% to 15%. NIU expects the sales volume for full year 2024 to be in the range of 1.0 million to 1.2 million units, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 41% to 69%.

The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectation and is subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and business results and provide a corporate update.

To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Event: Niu Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6840b01bbb844af0b4fda82f3ff1cb2b



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.



About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. NIU’s product portfolio comprises its (i) six electric scooter and motorcycle series, RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova, and (ii) two micro-mobility series, including kick-scooter series, KQi, and e-bike series, BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement NIU’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), NIU uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. NIU believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to NIU’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted net income (loss) margin is defined as adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of the revenues.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results”.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB 7.0999 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 29, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

NIU TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 534,286,849 872,573,460 122,899,401 Term deposits-current 208,589,770 97,555,565 13,740,414 Restricted cash 186,340,321 107,666,733 15,164,542 Short-term investments 160,406,301 - - Accounts receivable, net 299,742,923 94,956,170 13,374,297 Inventories 417,009,148 392,790,141 55,323,334 Prepayments and other current assets 205,695,717 195,072,129 27,475,335 Total current assets 2,012,071,029 1,760,614,198 247,977,323 Non-current assets Term deposits-non-current 20,000,000 - - Property, plant and equipment, net 397,356,795 323,112,366 45,509,425 Intangible assets, net 1,857,320 1,306,401 184,003 Operating lease right-of-use assets 86,597,121 76,821,285 10,820,052 Deferred income tax assets 6,132,499 20,747,021 2,922,157 Other non-current assets 12,683,090 6,730,378 947,954 Total non-current assets 524,626,825 428,717,451 60,383,591 Total assets 2,536,697,854 2,189,331,649 308,360,914 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term bank borrowings 160,000,000 100,000,000 14,084,705 Notes payable 316,832,113 167,282,688 23,561,274 Accounts payable 459,466,937 575,724,288 81,089,070 Income taxes payable 1,898,065 1,357,913 191,258 Advances from customers 24,931,897 19,304,488 2,718,980 Deferred revenue-current 37,539,733 41,755,097 5,881,082 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 192,092,943 165,511,396 23,311,795 Total current liabilities 1,192,761,688 1,070,935,870 150,838,164 Deferred revenue-non-current 11,429,500 13,168,111 1,854,690 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,398,279 2,362,494 332,750 Operating lease liabilities 7,569,128 280,421 39,496 Other non-current liabilities 13,441,382 8,968,519 1,263,189 Total non-current liabilities 33,838,289 24,779,545 3,490,125 Total liabilities 1,226,599,977 1,095,715,415 154,328,289 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Class A ordinary shares 89,428 90,031 12,681 Class B ordinary shares 10,316 10,316 1,453 Additional paid-in capital 1,915,825,641 1,964,138,365 276,643,103 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,536,686 ) (9,495,674 ) (1,337,438 ) Accumulated deficit (589,290,822 ) (861,126,804 ) (121,287,174 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,310,097,877 1,093,616,234 154,032,625 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 2,536,697,854 2,189,331,649 308,360,914





NIU TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 612,271,193 478,687,794 67,421,766 3,168,597,334 2,651,757,646 373,492,253 Cost of revenues(a) (474,737,508 ) (387,743,580 ) (54,612,541 ) (2,498,916,443 ) (2,081,010,633 ) (293,104,217 ) Gross profit 137,533,685 90,944,214 12,809,225 669,680,891 570,747,013 80,388,036 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses(a) (107,463,926 ) (191,169,312 ) (26,925,634 ) (440,408,982 ) (495,734,694 ) (69,822,771 ) Research and development expenses(a) (40,341,909 ) (35,634,011 ) (5,018,945 ) (176,478,130 ) (150,985,739 ) (21,265,897 ) General and administrative expenses(a) (47,773,658 ) (19,396,568 ) (2,731,949 ) (158,460,764 ) (244,518,817 ) (34,439,755 ) Total operating expenses (195,579,493 ) (246,199,891 ) (34,676,528 ) (775,347,876 ) (891,239,250 ) (125,528,423 ) Government grants 14,980,000 1,071,262 150,884 16,385,038 2,968,735 418,138 Operating loss (43,065,808 ) (154,184,415 ) (21,716,419 ) (89,281,947 ) (317,523,502 ) (44,722,249 ) Interest expenses (1,337,935 ) (817,656 ) (115,164 ) (5,715,878 ) (1,423,924 ) (200,556 ) Interest income 6,009,766 9,946,526 1,400,939 12,860,216 35,492,190 4,998,970 Investment income 1,578,877 441,028 62,117 10,917,736 1,426,370 200,900 Loss before income taxes (36,815,100 ) (144,614,517 ) (20,368,527 ) (71,219,873 ) (282,028,866 ) (39,722,935 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (317,209 ) 14,444,605 2,034,480 21,756,944 10,192,884 1,435,638 Net loss (37,132,309 ) (130,169,912 ) (18,334,047 ) (49,462,929 ) (271,835,982 ) (38,287,297 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes (8,013,103 ) (5,456,486 ) (768,530 ) 37,342,724 7,386,368 1,040,348 Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities, net of reclassification 193,707 - - (2,758,380 ) (345,356 ) (48,642 ) Comprehensive loss (44,951,705 ) (135,626,398 ) (19,102,577 ) (14,878,585 ) (264,794,970 ) (37,295,591 ) Net loss per ordinary share —Basic (0.24 ) (0.83 ) (0.12 ) (0.32 ) (1.73 ) (0.24 ) —Diluted (0.24 ) (0.83 ) (0.12 ) (0.32 ) (1.73 ) (0.24 ) Net loss per ADS —Basic (0.48 ) (1.65 ) (0.23 ) (0.64 ) (3.47 ) (0.49 ) —Diluted (0.48 ) (1.65 ) (0.23 ) (0.64 ) (3.47 ) (0.49 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share —Basic 155,584,223 157,474,523 157,474,523 155,176,922 156,816,105 156,816,105 —Diluted 155,584,223 157,474,523 157,474,523 155,176,922 156,816,105 156,816,105 Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net loss per ADS —Basic 77,792,112 78,737,262 78,737,262 77,588,461 78,408,053 78,408,053 —Diluted 77,792,112 78,737,262 78,737,262 77,588,461 78,408,053 78,408,053 Note: (a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 311,071 335,225 47,215 1,224,796 1,237,902 174,355 Selling and marketing expenses 2,684,492 1,784,011 251,273 15,433,684 9,991,688 1,407,300 Research and development expenses 3,182,290 2,997,597 422,203 22,361,742 21,653,946 3,049,895 General and administrative expenses 4,712,681 2,623,526 369,516 19,198,964 14,775,768 2,081,123 Total share-based compensation expenses 10,890,534 7,740,359 1,090,207 58,219,186 47,659,304 6,712,673

NIU TECHNOLOGIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss (37,132,309 ) (130,169,912 ) (18,334,047 ) (49,462,929 ) (271,835,982 ) (38,287,297 ) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 10,890,534 7,740,359 1,090,207 58,219,186 47,659,304 6,712,673 Adjusted net income (loss) (26,241,775 ) (122,429,553 ) (17,243,840 ) 8,756,257 (224,176,678 ) (31,574,624 )

1 Adjusted net income/loss (non-GAAP) is defined as net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expense

2 Revenues per e-scooter on e-scooter sales from China or international markets is defined as e-scooter sales revenues from China or international markets divided by the number of e-scooters sold in China or international market in a specific period

3 Revenues per e-scooter on accessories, spare parts and services is defined as accessories, spare parts and services revenues divided by the total number of e-scooters sold in a specific period

4 Adjusted net income/loss margin is defined as adjusted net income/loss (non-GAAP) as a percentage of the revenues