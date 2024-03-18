$2 Bn Taste Modulators Market - Global Forecast to 2028: Pharmaceutical Segment to Lead Segment Growth

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Taste Modulators Market by Type (Sweet Modulators, Salt Modulators, Fat Modulators), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, RoW) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Taste Modulators market is projected to reach USD 2 billion by 2028 from USD 1.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.4%

Salt modulators are poised to claim a substantial market share throughout the forecasted period due to compelling factors. A primary driver is the global health agenda focusing on reducing sodium intake to combat issues like hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Government initiatives advocating sodium reduction amplify the demand for salt modulators.

Moreover, these modulators serve as integral components in catering to consumer preferences for healthier food options without compromising on taste, aligning with the prevailing emphasis on balanced diets. The adaptability of salt modulators across diverse food applications, ranging from snacks to processed foods, further solidifies their market dominance. In navigating the landscape of sodium reduction strategies, salt modulators emerge as indispensable, ensuring flavor enhancement while seamlessly aligning with broader consumer health and wellness objectives.

By application, Pharmaceuticals is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The escalating demand within the pharmaceutical industry for taste modulators to enhance the palatability of medications, thereby improving patient adherence. This demand is notably pronounced in the development of novel drug formulations. The aging global population, a significant demographic trend, contributes substantially to increased pharmaceutical consumption, creating a robust market for taste modulation in pharmaceuticals.

The imperative to mask the inherently bitter taste of specific medications, particularly crucial in pediatric and geriatric formulations, accentuates the indispensable role of taste modulators. This aligns with the pharmaceutical sector's commitment to patient-centric formulations, making taste modulators a crucial driver for enhanced medication adherence and an improved overall patient experience.

Europe will significantly contribute towards market growth during the forecast period

Europe is poised to play a pivotal role in the growth of the Taste Modulators market throughout the forecast period for several reasons. The region's robust food and beverage industry, coupled with stringent quality and safety standards, positions it as a major contributor. Key players like DSM (Netherlands), Tate & Lyle (UK), Givaudan (Switzerland), and Kerry Group PLC (Ireland) have established a strong presence, leveraging innovations to meet evolving consumer demands.



Stringent regulations and growing consumer awareness regarding the impact of excessive salt, sugar, and fat consumption on health drive the adoption of taste modulators in the region. The European food and beverage industry's commitment to addressing health concerns and delivering products aligned with consumer preferences fuels the integration of taste modulation technologies.

Moreover, the region's inclination toward culinary diversity and a sophisticated palate amplifies the demand for taste modulators. As European consumers increasingly seek healthier alternatives without compromising on taste, the market for taste modulators is set to experience substantial growth. The convergence of regulatory support, consumer consciousness, and a rich culinary heritage positions Europe as a pivotal player in shaping the taste modulators' market landscape.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increase in consumer demand for reduced-calorie products retaining the taste of sugar), restraints (Stringent regulations and international standards for sweet- and salt-reducing ingredients), opportunity (Extensive research on Positive Allosteric Modulators (PAMs)), and challenges (Ambiguity regarding health effects of sugar substitutes) influencing the growth of the Taste Modulators market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Taste Modulators market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Taste Modulators market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Taste Modulators market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players DSM (Netherlands), IFF (US), Givaudan (Switzerland), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), and Ingredion (US), among others in the Taste Modulators market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the Taste Modulators market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

