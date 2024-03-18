UK AI Firm Quantexa, Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, and the University of Liverpool’s Civic Health Innovation Labs Partner to Create a Groundbreaking Global AI Hub for Health and Social Care in Liverpool

LONDON, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Quantexa, the global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors announced that its Decision Intelligence Platform will be adopted by the University of Liverpool’s Civic Health Innovation Labs (CHIL) and Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, one of the largest trusts providing physical health and mental health services in the Northwest, serving more than 1.4 million people.



The deployment and further development of Quantexa’s decision intelligence technology for health and social care comes as the CHIL announces £4.9 million in funding from the Office for Life Sciences (OLS) for a ‘Data-Action Accelerator’ project – a technology innovation engine for NHS Cheshire and Merseyside’s Data into Action Program in partnership with CHIL.

Based within CHIL is the Mental Health Research for Innovation Centre (M-RIC), a partnership between Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Liverpool, aimed to tackle global challenges in mental health, including increasing levels of illness.

Quantexa is now a core AI partner in M-RIC’s work. It will support building a trusted data foundation to develop better drug and digital therapies, as well as to better coordinate care services.

Quantexa – soon to be co-located with CHIL, following the opening of its first UK regional delivery hub team in Q2 2024 - will work with the University of Liverpool and NHS innovators to harness AI-enabled Decision Intelligence technology. This collaboration will help connect multiple data sources into a trusted data foundation that continually equips researchers, care teams, and patients to access, co-create and benefit from mental health research. Quantexa will be working alongside teams from the University of Liverpool, NHS Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care Board, and Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.

As part of this ongoing effort, Quantexa is supporting the creation of local jobs across engineering and product-focused research and development roles. This investment will further establish Quantexa as a key member of the health and life sciences ecosystem in Liverpool and will drive forward its commitment to co-create with the NHS, government organizations, and the private sector to support in delivering data and analytics solutions that meet the healthcare sector’s objectives.

Vishal Marria, CEO of Quantexa, said: “Quantexa’s vision is to work with university and NHS partners to address global current challenges in UK care programs. Thanks to this OLS funding, we can collaborate with M-RIC to improve care by making contextual data more accessible to providers and patients. Our investment into the Northwest region to support Mersey Care, wider NHS partners and the University of Liverpool is an important step towards supporting clinicians, caregivers, and patients with the right information to achieve better patient outcomes. Liverpool currently has one of the highest levels of mental health cases in the UK. This program has the potential to make a significant impact on under-served communities across the UK.”

Professor Iain Buchan, Director of CHIL, W.H. Duncan Chair in Public Health Systems, and Associate Pro Vice Chancellor for Innovation, University of Liverpool, said: “Our partnership with Quantexa Mersey Care, and the wider NHS Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care System, supported by the Office for Life Sciences, allows us to bring forward patient benefits from data and AI technologies. We are focusing on the global challenge of rising mental health conditions, which hits the most disadvantaged members of society hardest. As mental and physical health conditions are deeply intertwined, especially in deprived areas like Liverpool, our work will underpin actions to improve patient journeys across whole systems of health and social care – establishing Liverpool as a global hub for health systems AI.”

Professor Joe Rafferty, Chief Executive of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Mental health is a crucial component of overall well-being, but many people face barriers to accessing and receiving adequate care, especially in underserved areas. Our aim is to improve mental healthcare and treatments through advancing our understanding of how mental, physical, and social conditions are interlinked and developing innovative research that brings together our service users with clinicians, academia and industry. Working with partners such as Quantexa, alongside our colleagues in the University of Liverpool, we can use data and AI to achieve better quality care for patients with mental health needs, and ultimately, better health outcomes and well-being for all.”

Quantexa remains committed to collaborating with the NHS, government organizations, and the private sector to support the healthcare sector’s objectives through the ethical use of data and AI.

To learn more about how CHIL is fostering partnerships between patients, the public, care providers, scientists, and technology companies, please visit www.liverpool.ac.uk/chil.





To learn more about Quantexa technology for Health and Social Care, please visit quantexa.com.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 700 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, Dublin, Brussels, Malaga, UAE, New York, Boston, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, and Tokyo.

About University of Liverpool

Founded in 1881 as the original ‘red brick’, the University of Liverpool is one of the UK’s leading research-intensive higher education institutions with an annual turnover of £614.9 million, including an annual research income of £145 million.

Consistently ranked in the top 200 universities worldwide, we are a member of the prestigious Russell Group of the UK’s leading research universities and have a global reach and influence that reflects our academic heritage as one of the country’s largest civic institutions.

About Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust

Mersey Care is one of the largest trusts providing physical health and mental health services in the Northwest, serving more than 1.4 million people across our region and are also commissioned for services that cover the Northwest, North Wales and the Midlands.

We offer specialist inpatient and community services that support physical and mental health and specialist inpatient mental health, learning disability, addiction and brain injury services. Mersey Care is one of only three trusts in the UK that offer high secure mental health facilities.

About Office for Life Sciences

The Office for Life Sciences champions research, innovation, and the use of technology to transform health and care service.



