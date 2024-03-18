Turkish bank launches biometric payment cards based on IDEX Pay





Oslo, Norway – 18 March 2024 – An international financial services group and a frontrunner in digital banking and innovation is launching biometric payment cards in Turkey in collaboration with Mastercard. These biometric payment cards are leveraging sensor and biometric technology from IDEX Biometrics.







“IDEX Biometrics is excited to be part of launching biometric payment cards in Turkey, and this launch is a strong sign of market acceleration of IDEX Pay, in response to increasing demand for highly secure and frictionless payment experiences“, says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.





