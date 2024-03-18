Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Failure Case Study: Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar Chocolate Bar" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Failure Case Study: Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar Chocolate Bar" focuses on how a reduced sugar offering appeared to fall in a confectionery "no man's land". The case study delivers crucial "what?", "why?", and "so what?" analysis to impart valuable lessons that can increase the prospects of a successful product launch.



In 2019, Cadbury introduced a version of its classic Cadbury Dairy Milk bar with 30% less sugar than the original, and no artificial sweeteners. Only four years after its introduction, Cadbury announced it would be removing its Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% less sugar variant from supermarket shelves due to a drop in demand.



Scope

Low-sugar products are not a daily priority for consumers.

Healthier variants can be perceived as being inferior in sensory appeal.

Perceptions of healthy living are multifaceted and difficult to encapsulate in one claim.

Reasons to Buy

Use the selection of successful and failed product launches and marketing campaigns from across the globe to inspire innovation.

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

What?

Why?

Takeaways

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/todz7r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.