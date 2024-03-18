Global Oil & Gas Final Investment Decisions in 2024: Breakdown of Upstream FIDs, Midstream FIDs, and Downstream FIDs

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil & Gas FIDs in 2024 (H1 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally in the upstream sector, 72 production projects (63 greenfield and nine brownfield) are expected to receive FIDs in 2024. In the midstream sector, eight projects are expected to receive FIDs, while in refineries and petrochemicals 11 and 55, respectively.
Scope
- Analysis of remaining reserves of greenfield upstream production projects planned for FIDs by region in 2024
- Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2024
- A brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs across key segments of the midstream sector
- Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2024
- Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FID in refinery and petrochemical segments
- Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2024
Key Topics Covered:
01. Upstream FIDs in 2024
- Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2024
- Major Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs - Elk-Antelope (Papua LNG)
- Major Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs - Bonga Southwest/Aparo
- Major Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs - Kaskida
- Brownfield Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2024
- List of Upstream Production Projects Targeting FIDs in 2024
02. Midstream FIDs in 2024
- Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2024
- Major LNG Liquefaction Projects Targeting FIDs - Brownsville
- Major LNG Liquefaction Projects Targeting FIDs - Papua
- Major LNG Liquefaction Projects Targeting FIDs - Cedar Floating
- List of Midstream Production Projects Targeting FIDs in 2024
03. Downstream FIDs in 2024
- Downstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2024
- Major Refinery Projects Targeting FIDs - Ciudad Dorada Renewable
- Major Refinery Projects Targeting FIDs - Tuban II
- Major Petchem Projects Targeting FIDs - Ascension Clean Energy Donaldsonville Ammonia Plant
- List of Refineries Targeting FIDs in 2024
- List of Petrochemical Plants Targeting FIDs in 2024
04. Appendix
