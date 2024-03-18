End of Life Planning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024 - 2030

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "End of Life Planning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Service (Funeral Services, Estate Planning, Digital Legacy Services, Grief Counseling and Support), By Area, By Demographic, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global end of life planning market size is expected to reach USD 45.17 billion by 2030 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2024 to 2030

The market's growth is primarily attributed to factors such as growing awareness about the importance of end-of-life planning and growing adoption of digitalization and technology.







The increasing geriatric population is a major contributor to the market growth. According to the United Nations World Population Prospects, in 2022, the global population of individuals aged 65 and above stood at 771 million, constituting nearly 10% of the world's populace. This demographic cohort has been experiencing rapid growth, projected to reach 16% by 2050 and an estimated 24% by 2100. As the global population ages, there is an increasing demand for end-of-life planning services. Older individuals are more likely to consider their mortality and make arrangements for their estates, funeral preferences, and healthcare directives.



There is a growing demand for personalized and customized end-of-life planning solutions that cater to individual preferences, cultural traditions, and religious beliefs. Service providers offer a wide range of options to accommodate diverse needs and ensure that client's wishes are respected. Moreover, Concerns about the financial implications of end-of-life care and funeral expenses drive many individuals to plan ahead and make arrangements to alleviate the burden on their loved ones.



Furthermore, key companies in the market are undertaking various strategic initiatives to expand their market presence and product reach. For instance, in February 2023, OneAccord Health, and ADVault Inc. are extending their innovative digital service aimed at empowering end-of-life decisions. This initiative aims to broaden its focus by incorporating more direct-to-consumer engagement. Its goal is to empower healthcare professionals, stakeholders, and the community to participate in discussions about patients' values, goals, and preferences during advance care planning.



End of Life Planning Market Report Highlights

Based on service, the estate planning segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 28.74% in 2023. The legal complexities often require professional assistance from lawyers specializing in estate law, making it a lucrative segment

The advanced healthcare directives segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.09% in the forecast years. There has been an increasing awareness among individuals about the importance of advanced healthcare directives. People are realizing the significance of making decisions about their medical care in advance

Based on area, the urban segment led the market with the largest revenue share of in 2023, due to Urban areas usually have better access to a wide range of services, including legal, financial, and healthcare services

The rural segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast years. The increasing awareness about the end-of-line planning services in the area drive market growth in the forecast period

Based on demographic, the elderly population segment led the market with a largest revenue share of 73.89% in 2023. As people age, they become more aware of their mortality and the need to plan for end-of-life matters such as estate distribution, healthcare preferences, and funeral arrangements

North America held the market with the largest revenue share of 35.76% in 2023. The region has well-established legal and financial infrastructures that support end-of-life planning activities. Individuals can access experienced lawyers, financial planners, and other professionals specializing in estate planning and related services

Company Profiles

Everplans

Cake

TrustandWill

Funeralocity

Eterneva

Gathered Here Pvt Ltd.

Sue Mackey

Dignity

Service Corporation International (SCI)

Death with Dignity

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 133 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.5. Details of primary research

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. End of Life Planning Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Aging Population

3.2.1.2. Increasing Awareness and Education

3.2.1.3. Digitalization and Technology

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Cost Concerns

3.2.2.2. Cultural and Religious Differences

3.3. End of Life Planning Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. End of Life Planning Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. End of Life Planning Market: Service Movement Analysis

4.3. Global End of Life Planning Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Service, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Funeral Services

4.5. Estate Planning

4.6. Digital Legacy Services

4.7. Grief Counseling and Support

4.8. Advanced Healthcare Directives



Chapter 5. End of Life Planning Market: Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. End-of-Life Planning Market: Area Movement Analysis

5.3. Global End of Life Planning Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Area, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Urban

5.5. Rural



Chapter 6. End of Life Planning Market: Demographic Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. End-of-Life Planning Market: Demographic Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Global End of Life Planning Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Demographic, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Elderly population

6.5. Middle age population

6.6. Young Adult



Chapter 7. End-of-Life Planning Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Services, by Area, by Demographic

7.1. End-of-Life Planning Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

8.3. Strategy Mapping

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

