Net Zero by 2050: Industrial Decarbonization Gains Momentum, 2024 Research Study

This report examines the current landscape and prospects of decarbonizing sectors with significant environmental footprints, including energy & utilities, metals & mining, chemicals & petrochemicals, transportation, and construction. It outlines strategies to achieving net-zero targets by leveraging innovative technologies like hydrogen, enhancing energy efficiency, electrification, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).

Climate change, propelled by industrial emissions, poses severe threats to humanity through extreme weather and biodiversity loss. Industries are committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, integrating sustainability with digitalization. This entails a holistic approach incorporating cutting-edge technologies, innovative materials, strategic policies, substantial investments, and transformative business models.

The focus is on revolutionizing major industries by extracting carbon from operational processes. Industrial decarbonization overview and high-impact industries, major stakeholders providing solutions in each industry, the noise created in the media, VC investment trends, examples related to the implementation of decarbonization technologies such as renewables including hydrogen, energy efficiency, electrification, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), innovation trends, and the future potential of industrial decarbonization to meet net zero.



Scope

Technology Decoding presents the threat of climate change, facts and figures, the need for industrial decarbonization, notable global efforts, and a market map of disruptors.

Media & Trend Analysis highlights the recent news, decarbonization commitments, thought leadership, social media traction, company filing mentions, and key hiring trends.

Investment Radar outlines decarbonization-related deals value and volume trends, VC investment activity and geographic trends, leading investors, environmental accelerators, and CVC investors and investees.

Innovation Explorer introduces game-changing innovations and strategic corporate partnerships to expedite the development of decarbonization solutions.

Technology Foresights provides the Innovation Radar map and highlights the top players' innovation trends related to decarbonization.

The Road Ahead summarizes drivers and challenges, global initiatives, corporate coalitions, digitalization, CO2 in material science, policy roles, emerging technologies, and future outlook.

