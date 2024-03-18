CAR-T Funding Report 2024: Venture Capital, IPOs, Licensing Deals, Collaborations, and M&A Transactions

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR-T Funding Report - Venture Capital, IPOs, Licensing Deals, Collaborations, and M&A Transactions, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For the nascent CAR-T industry, it is a phenomenal achievement to raise more than $128.25 billion through these various deals that have reported their financial terms. Additionally, 59 of 84 CAR-T licensing deals, 65 of the 98 CAR-T collaboration deals, and 11 of the 27 CAR-T industry M&A deals did not disclose the value of their transactions. Thus, if an approximate estimate is calculated for all deals of undisclosed values, the total value would be a staggering $240 billion.

CAR-T industry funding isn't gaining traction, it is surging. At first, the trend was subtle, but the tide has swelled as CAR-T therapies like Kymriah, Yescarta, Tecartus, Breyanzi, Abecma, and Carvykti have reached the marketplace and created a funding boom. In recent years, CAR-T start-ups have been richly funded by investors eager to get into this trending area of regenerative medicine.

Worldwide, more than 170 companies are engaged in developing CAR-T products and therapies. These CAR-T therapy companies have developed nearly 970 early and late-stage therapies. These companies have also signed an incredible 98 collaboration deals to progress the development of various CAR-T product candidates. Of these, 33 collaboration deals have disclosed their financial terms, which account for a total of $21.7 billion in transactions. If an estimate is made for the collaboration deals that have not disclosed their terms, the total value of these 98 collaboration deals would be in the range of an astonishing $63 billion.

Over the past decade, CAR-T companies have also attracted venture capital investments worth an incredible $6.7 billion, enabling these CAR-T companies to invest in their infrastructure and product pipelines. During the same period, CAR-T companies raised an impressive $5.8 billion through IPO funding to strengthen their technology platforms, clinical trial programs, and corporate efforts.

Within this nascent industry, with over 417,801 patent records and 4,024 granted patents, large pharma has increasingly been seeking to enter the CAR-T field by licensing rights from existing patent owners. Thus, the total value of CAR-T licensing deals over the past decade accounts for another $3.9 billion in transactions and this total is expected to expand substantially in the coming decade.

Among the various financing types analyzed in this report - which include CAR-T industry IPOs, licensing deals, collaborations, strategic partnerships, co-development agreements, and M&A deals - M&A deals constitute the largest financial percentage, accounting for an astounding $95.9 billion over the past decade.

At present, six CAR-T therapies have been approved by U.S. FDA, including:

Tisagenlecleucel-T (Kymriah)

Axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta)

Brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus)

Lisocabtagene maraleucel (Breyanzi)

Idecabtagene vicleucel (Abecma)

Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (Carvykte)

Many of the CAR-T therapies above have been approved by other regulatory agencies, most commonly for use within the EU. Numerous CAR-T therapies have reached commercialization in other regions as well, such as Relma-cel's (Relmacabtagene) and Yikaida's (Axicabtagene ciloleucel) approval from the NMPA in China, Ebvallo's (tabelecleucel) approval from the European Commission, Actaly-cel's (Actalycabtagene autoleucel) in India, and Fucaso's (Equecabtagene autoleucel) approval in China, for example. This list is not exhaustive because CAR-T approvals are accelerating on a global scale. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, there are also an incredible 706 CAR-T programs that are in the clinical phases of development.

This CAR-T market funding report summarizes all types of investments flowing into CAR-T companies worldwide, including financing rounds, IPOs, M&A transactions, co-development agreements, and strategic partnerships. Additionally, it profiles 78 leading competitors who have been involved with these CAR-T industry funding events. Of course, it aggregates these numbers so you can understand the global impact of these funding events and how they are propelling the rapid growth of the CAR-T sector at large.

It features the following information for the CAR-T cell therapy industry:

Financing Rounds

IPOs

Asset Agreements

Strategic Partnerships

Co-Development Agreements

M&A Transactions

Companies Profiles for CAR-T Market Competitors

You can use it to:

Quantify CAR-T industry investments

Identify well-capitalized companies

Scout potential partnerships and alliances

Understand partnerships and co-development programs for CAR-T technologies

Identify M&A activity within the CAR-T industry

In summary, there have been hundreds of billions of dollars in financial transactions completed by CAR-T companies in recent years. Ranging from small start-ups to billion-dollar companies, CAR-T companies are proliferating in all healthcare markets worldwide.

