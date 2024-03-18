Global Travel Insurance Market Report 2024-2032 Featuring Industry Leaders - Allianz, AXA, Berkshire Hathaway, USI Affinity, and Generali Group Among Others

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Insurance Market Report by Insurance Type, Coverage, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global travel insurance market size reached US$ 17.9 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 47.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.34% during 2023-2032.



The substantial growth in the travel and tourism industry in recent years, on account of inflating disposable incomes, rising business travels and the easy availability of online travel bookings and discounted package holidays represents one of the major factors bolstering the global travel insurance market growth.

Moreover, governments of numerous countries have made it mandatory to attach travel insurance documents while applying for a visa, which is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, leading players are incorporating digital tools, such as application program interface (API), artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and global positioning system (GPS), for improving distribution systems and providing personalized user experience.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global travel insurance market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the global travel insurance market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the global travel insurance market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global travel insurance market?

What is the breakup of the global travel insurance market based on the insurance type?

What is the breakup of the global travel insurance market based on the coverage?

What is the breakup of the global travel insurance market based on distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the global travel insurance market based on the end user?

What are the key regions in the global travel insurance market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global travel insurance market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $47.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Allianz SE

American Express Company

American International Group

AXA SA

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company

Generali Group

Insure & Go Insurance Services (Mapfre S.A.)

Seven Corners Inc.

Travel Insured International Inc. (Crum & Forster)

USI Affinity (USI Insurance Services) and Zurich Insurance Group AG

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Insurance Type:

Single-Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

Breakup by Coverage:

Medical Expenses

Trip Cancellation

Trip Delay

Property Damage

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Insurance Intermediaries

Banks

Insurance Companies

Insurance Aggregators

Insurance Brokers

Others

Breakup by End User:

Senior Citizens

Education Travelers

Business Travelers

Family Travelers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sn80m1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.