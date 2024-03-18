BNC Global, a Korean Aesthetic Medical Company, Participates in the Dubai Derma 2024

NEW YORK, NY, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNC Global ( https://www.mybncglobal.com ) is pleased to announce its participation in the prestigious 'Dubai Derma 2024', which took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates, from March 5th to 7th. This yearly gathering in Dubai is renowned for highlighting the most recent academic and clinical advancements in medical aesthetics and anti-aging, attracting over 20,000 visitors annually and standing as the Middle East's largest skincare and beauty expo.





Leading the industry, BNC Global offers an extensive portfolio of aesthetic medical products, such as fillers, fat dissolvers, skin boosters, lifting threads, and more. Thanks to its extensive distribution network that covers 35 countries, including Russia, the Middle East, and Europe, BNC Global is on a path of continuous global expansion.

During the Dubai Derma 2024 exhibition, BNC Global showcased an impressive collection of around 26 brands of aesthetic medical products, drawing significant interest from attendees. Highlights included the acclaimed fat dissolver 'DR.LIPO+', the popular HA filler 'Tesoro', and the innovative exosome booster HANHEAL Exosome Facial Rejuvenation' and 'HYALACE', demonstrating BNC Global's dedication to innovation and excellence in aesthetic medicine.

A representative from BNC Global commented, "Our presence at Dubai Derma this year was focused on showcasing our premier products to address the global demand, affirming our leadership in aesthetic medicine. Starting with exhibitions in France, the UAE this year, and later in Seoul, South Korea, we are eager to enhance BNC Global's global brand recognition by actively participating in key exhibitions."

BNC Global is committed to driving innovation, maintaining high-quality standards, and achieving customer satisfaction, positioning the company for continued growth and success in the ever-evolving global aesthetic medical market.

Media Contact

Brand: BNC Global

Email: syko@mybncglobal.com

Website: https://www.mybncglobal.com

SOURCE: BNC Global