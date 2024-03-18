Global Rugged Phones Market Analysis and Forecast to 2029, Featuring Samsung, Zebra Technologies, Kyocera, Sonim Technologies, Blackview, Juniper Systems, Oukitel, AGM Mobile and Doogee

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rugged Phones Market: Analysis By Type, By Screen Size, By End User, By Region Size, Trends and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rugged phones market was valued at US$3.13 trillion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$4.97 trillion by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 8.3% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029.

Looking ahead, the rugged phones market is expected to continue its growth trajectory for several reasons. The increasing adoption of digital technologies such as automation which requires interaction with smart devices. As more and more industries take on digital transformation, the use of rugged phones for various industrial end-users is increasing. Additionally, continued innovation in rugged phones, including the incorporation of technologies like Artificial Intelligence and the adaptation to evolving market trends such as Internet of Things (IoT), positions the rugged phones market for ongoing growth.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: The Smartphones segment held the highest share of the market. Rugged smartphones are reinforced smartphones designed to withstand all climatic conditions and are sealed with a rugged case to protect against shock, dust, water and other conditions. They are built with high-performance and durable materials, which can operate efficiently even after a heavy fall or exposure to water, dust, or mud. Such phones are used by military personnel in extreme environments such as snow-clad mountains and desert areas where there is little chance of receiving an incoming call due to poor network connectivity. Therefore, these phones are in great demand in the military and defence sector, gaming sector, etc.



By Screen Size: The 5 inch to 6-inch segment held the highest share in the market as the investment in 5 inch to 6-inch rugged phones is growing due to the increasing need for durable smartphones in sectors like the military, law enforcement, oil and gas extraction rigs, and many other markets where the environment is demanding. Additionally, the market is growing as a result of the incorporation of cutting-edge technology including ruggedized touchscreens, longer-lasting batteries, and specialized software designed for industrial applications.



By End User: The industrial segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. As the demand for reliability, ease of use, significant intelligence, advances in mesh networks in the industrial sector is expanding, and the penetration of robotics, process control, automation, and Industry 4.0 is booming. These factors play a vital role in boosting the adoption rate of rugged phones.



By Region: In 2023, the North America region led the rugged phones market, propelled by presence of huge industrial sector and high investments in research and development activities related to smartphones. Boasting a diverse array of industries, including transportation, oil & gas, and healthcare, the region exhibits immense potential for rugged phone usage. Hence, the rise in the proliferation of smartphones & feature phones with rugged capabilities across industry sectors is driving the rugged phones market in North America. Looking ahead, Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly from 2024 to 2029, propelled by increasing trend of industry & factory automation and digitalization across industries coupled with growing government expenditure in Asian countries such as China and India.



During 2024-2029, the US is forecasted to maintain its lead within North America. The US government encourages the manufacturers to expand their operations within national borders, which is fueling the expansion of the manufacturing industry, directly impacting the adoption of rugged phones in the US.



Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Rise in Proliferation of Smartphones with Rugged Capabilities

Growing Demand from Logistics & Warehouse Operations

Expanding Construction and Real Estate Sector

Extensive Applications in Manufacturing Sector

Surging Popularity of Adventure Sports & Outdoor Activities

Digital Transformation

Challenges

Inferior Performance and High Cost Compared to Consumer Models

Growing Acceptance of Consumer-Grade Phones Over Rugged Phones

Market Trends



The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as escalating 5G deployments, integration of AI technology, growth of industry 4.0, advances in healthcare technology, etc. The continued innovation in rugged phones, including the incorporation of technologies like Artificial Intelligence and the adaptation to evolving market trends such as Internet of Things (IoT), positions the rugged phones market for ongoing growth.



Competitive Landscape:



The global rugged phones market is extremely competitive and consists of various global and regional players. Major players in the market are increasingly focusing on expanding their market share by adopting various key development strategies including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations & strategic partnerships, as well as developing new and enhanced products in order to strengthen their product portfolios and geographical presence, while attracting new customers.



The key players in the global rugged phones market are:

Samsung Electronics

Zebra Technologies

Kyocera

HMD Global

Unitech Electronics

Sonim Technologies

Blackview

Juniper Systems

Bullitt Group

Oukitel

AGM Mobile

Doogee

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Rugged Phones: An Overview

2.2 Rugged Phones Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Rugged Phones Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Rugged Phones Market: Type Analysis

3.3 Global Rugged Phones Market: Screen Size Analysis

3.4 Global Rugged Phones Market: End User Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rise in Proliferation of Smartphones with Rugged Capabilities

6.1.2 Growing Demand from Logistics & Warehouse Operations

6.1.3 Expanding Construction and Real Estate Sector

6.1.4 Extensive Applications in Manufacturing Sector

6.1.5 Surging Popularity of Adventure Sports & Outdoor Activities

6.1.6 Digital Transformation

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Inferior Performance and High Cost Compared to Consumer Models

6.2.2 Growing Acceptance of Consumer-Grade Phones Over Rugged Phones

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Escalating 5G Deployments

6.3.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence

6.3.3 Rise of Internet Of Things (IoT)

6.3.4 Intensifying Requirement in Oil & Gas Industry

6.3.5 Growth of Industry 4.0

6.3.6 Surging Demand for Fit-For-Purpose Products

6.3.7 Advances in Healthcare Technology



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Rugged Phones Market: Competitive Landscape

7.2 Global Rugged Phones Players by Market Share



8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1cx8s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.