Automotive 360-Degree Surround View Camera Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 4.0 billion by 2031 with Impressive 10.5% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The forecasted market valuation for the global automotive 360-degree surround view camera market is US$ 4.0 billion, estimated to be reached by 2031. The previous market valuation was US$ 1.7 billion, measured in 2022. This market advancement has been subjected to an impressive CAGR of 10.5%. Various market forces have been helping the market grow substantially.

Mid-sized passenger cars have been extensively using cameras for safety. This is one of the key market opportunities for the camera market, as a larger customer base prefers mid-sized passenger cars. Further, this sector promotes camera manufacturing versatility, which is a crucial market driver.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) play a pivotal role in the lucrative growth opportunities for the subject market. These include collision avoidance, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Such assistance enables the driver to drive safely. Due to the installation of 360-degree view cameras, accurate vehicle surroundings can be assessed, which acquires better control over the factors mentioned above. Thus, this is another important market driver.

Various governments have implemented stringent vehicle safety laws and regulations, the main aim of which is to reduce the number of road accidents. Due to this, the importance of 360-degree view cameras has increased. Therefore, this is a vital market driver that influences the subject market.

Key Findings from the Market Report



The global automotive 360-degree surround view camera market includes many market segments. The side-mirror cameras market segment is one of the significant contributors to the subject markets. Cars, trucks, and many other vehicles possess these cameras, ensuring more rear visibility to the driver.

The luxury passenger car market segment utilizes several cameras that give the driver a complete surrounding view of the vehicle. Cameras also help him to alert him regarding any approaching vehicle.

The mono-camera market segment is more sensitive than the colored camera system. Therefore, a monochromatic image of an object can be generated.

The level 4 automation market segment delivers autonomous camera systems to drivers, which operate freely under prerequisite conditions.

Regional Profile



The automobile market has been growing in various developing Asian countries like India. Developed countries like China and Japan also experience growth in the automotive market, which creates lucrative opportunities for the global automotive 360-degree surround view camera market. Thus, the Asia-Pacific region has been one of the significant contributors to the market.

Europe has stringent vehicle safety standards, which force organizations to install safety cameras on all vehicles. This creates an opportunity for the subject market; therefore, Europe is another significant contributor.

Due to rising technological infrastructure, North America creates a lucrative growth chance for the subject market.

Key Developments in the Automotive 360-degree Surround View Camera Market



In September 2021, Gentex Corporation acquired Guardian Optical Technologies. This acquisition shall help the organization to penetrate the market with the help of the technology provided by the latter start-up.

In February 2022, ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. (ASMPT) acquired Automation Engineering, Inc. (AEi), which helped the organization enter the global automotive 360-degree surround view camera market.

In January 2024, Ambarella International LP collaborated with e-con Systems to launch a robotics computing platform during the CES. This helped the business innovate in the market.

Competitive Landscape



The global automotive 360-degree surround view camera market is crowded with different players.

Ambarella International LP is one of these players, known for its Cooper platform technology. It provides low power consumption and high image resolution cameras.

Autoliv Inc. has entered the automobile market deeply. It produces battery cut-off switches, steering wheels, airbag systems, seatbelts, and various safety cameras.

Aptiv Plc is known for automotive connectors, autonomous mobility, and various other products.

Key Players



Ambarella International LP

Aptiv Plc

Autoliv Inc.

Automation Engineering Inc. (AEi)

Brigade Electronics

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Faurecia Clarion Electronics

Ficosa International

FLIR SYSTEMS

Gentex Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Astemo Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd

Kyocera Corporation

Magna International Inc.

MCNEX Co., Ltd.

Mobileye B.V.

Omnivision Technologies Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited

Sony Corporation

STONKAM CO. LTD.

Valeo S.A.

Veoneer

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Segmentation



By Product Type

Side-mirror Cameras

Interior-view Cameras

Forward-view Cameras

Rear-view Enhancement Cameras

Corner-view Cameras

By Vehicle Type

Compact Passenger Cars

Mid-sized Passenger Cars

Premium Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Technology

Mono Cameras

Stereo Cameras

Infrared Cameras

Others

By Level of Automation

Level 1: Driver Assistance

Level 2: Partial Automation

Level 3: Conditional Automation

Level 4: High Automation

Level 5: Full Automation

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

