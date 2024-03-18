Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Projections Reveal Dynamic Growth in Asia Pacific Region Amid Global Rise to USD 2.31 Billion by 2034

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market by Type of Infection, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare industry observes a substantial growth in the acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) market, revealing the latest analysis which predicts a notable climb from USD 1.34 billion to an estimable USD 2.31 billion by 2034.

This trend reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.12% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2034. The report highlights the escalating occurrences of ABSSSI worldwide.

Observing the segmentation by type of infection, community-acquired ABSSSIs have particularly shown dominant market values, attributed to an increase in skin infections within community environments.

Correspondingly, the hospital-acquired segment marks an anticipated accelerated growth trajectory, stimulated by the rise in healthcare-associated infections. From the perspective of route of administration, oral medications dominate the current market, praised for their convenience and compliance. Progress in oral antibiotic formulations is fueling this trend.

Conversely, the parenteral segment is projected to witness rapid growth due to rising critical cases requiring immediate and targeted intervention. As for distribution channels, hospital pharmacies continue to hold the lion's share in terms of revenue generation, coinciding with the strategic positions of hospitals in managing severe ABSSSI cases.

Nevertheless, retail pharmacies are expected to expand swiftly, with outpatient care of ABSSSI and the significance of accessible healthcare services casting a favorable impact. The document sheds light on the regional disparities within the market.

North America takes precedence with the highest revenue share, while the Asia Pacific region is foreseen to experience the most significant expansion, showcasing impressive CAGR figures.

Developing healthcare infrastructure and escalating healthcare awareness are pivotal in driving this regional market surge. Within this comprehensive analysis of the ABSSSI market, attention has also been given to hospital-acquired and community-acquired infections, examining their intricacies and the therapeutic nuances of both oral and parenteral administration routes. The empirical data delineates the progression and expected advancements in the treatment of these infections over the next decade.

Significant Market Players and Regional Highlights



The report also encompasses detailed profiles of leading market influencers, scrutinizing their operational strategies and contributions to the sector. By evaluating such entities, the report provides a 360-degree view of the market landscape and the agents that shape it.

North America, with its established healthcare systems and diligent research endeavors, remains at the forefront of market revenue within the ABSSSI landscape.

Asia Pacific is rapidly becoming a focal point for market growth due to increased incidences of infections and a mounting awareness of healthcare services.

Innovations in antibiotic treatments, including oral and parenteral solutions, are essential determinants in the market's evolvement.



