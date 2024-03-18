Farming 4.0: The Impact of Digital Industries on Agriculture: Pioneering Applications of Advanced Computer Vision, Blockchain and Generative AI Enable New Opportunities

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farming 4.0: The Impact of Digital Industries on Agriculture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the global population expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, the farming industry is under pressure to boost productivity. Digital solutions, encompassing autonomous farming equipment, real-time monitoring, and artificial intelligence (AI), are revolutionizing operations by diminishing manual labor reliance and improving efficiency.

Farmers acknowledge the necessity to shift from traditional intensive methods to more sustainable approaches. This research explores how digital industries will shape the future of Farming 4.0, analyzing the growth potential of technologies like computer vision, generative AI, predictive analytics, digital twins, and blockchain.

The study delves into current and future trends, spotlighting innovative farming practices and how these will ultimately drive industry convergence. It identifies opportunities for technology suppliers in various industries to integrate horizontally into the farming market and ensure pioneering technology applications. The base year is 2023, and the forecast spans from 2024 to 2030.

Key Growth Opportunities

Collaborative Ventures in Seed Genomics Through Generative AI Utilization

Blockchain Technology Set to Revolutionize the Entire Food Supply Chain

The Future of Computer Vision in Farming 4.0

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Farming 4.0 Value Chain

Three Main Trends that will Shape the Future of Farming 4.0

Farming 4.0 Ecosystem

Technology Providers - Real-time Condition Monitoring

Technology Providers - Precision Farming

Technology Providers - Sustainable Farming

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints



